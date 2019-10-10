Mayank Agarwal scored his second hundred in as many games to put India on the front foot on day one of the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

The opener followed up his double century in the first Test by striking 16 fours and two sixes on his way to 108 off 195 balls, putting on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (58 off 112) and putting India on track for 273-3 at stumps.

The stand was broken when seamer Kagiso Rabada (3-48), who had earlier had Rohit Sharma caught behind for 14, found the edge of Pujara's bat and Faf du Plessis held onto the chance at slip.

The pair combined to send back Agarwal 35 runs later - the opener well taken by Du Plessis to his left after hitting Keshav Maharaj (0-89) for back-to-back sixes to leave India on 198-3.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had earlier opted to bat after winning the toss in his 50th Test as skipper, rallied his side by sharing an unbroken 75-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket.

Kohli reached his 24th Test fifty off 91 balls before play was suspended due to bad light just five overs after South Africa had taken the new ball.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.