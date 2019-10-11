Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

India

601-5 (156.3 ov)
05:00
Badge

S Africa

36-3

South Africa trail India by 565 runs with 7 wickets remaining

India vs S Africa

Virat Kohli scores seventh Test double ton, the most by an Indian

India declare on 601-5 before South Africa stumble to 36-3

Virat Kohli is the first Indian to score seven Test double centuries

Virat Kohli became the first India batsman to hit seven Test double hundreds as his side declared on 601-5 before reducing South Africa to 36-3 on day two of the second Test in Pune.

Kohli struck a career-best 254 not out, building on Mayank Agarwal's century on day one, as he overtook the six Test double tons achieved by countrymen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

The 30-year-old joins ex-England batsman Wally Hammond and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene on seven Test double hundreds, with only Sir Don Bradman (12), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9) managing more.

Kohli reached 200 from 295 balls, having completed his first hundred of the calendar year and the 26th of his career from 173 deliveries, before calling time in the final session following the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (91).

Kohli is playing his 50th Test as India captain

Seamer Umesh Yadav then ousted South Africa openers Aiden Markram (0) and Dean Elgar (6) before Mohammed Shami had Temba Bavuma (8) caught behind on review as the Proteas closed 565 runs in arrears.

Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (2no off 22) is at the crease alongside Theunis de Bruyn (20no) having successfully overturned a caught-behind dismissal off Shami on nought and then been dropped off the same bowler by Agarwal at fourth slip.

Kohli enjoyed a life on 208 when he cut to Faf du Plessis at slip, with Proteas spinner Senuran Muthusamy shown to have overstepped and subsequently called for a no-ball.

The India captain earlier extended his fourth-wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (59) to 178 - the pair's ninth stand of over 150 runs batting together in Tests - after India resumed on 273-3.

Rahane was unable to turn a 20th Test fifty into an 11th ton after snicking Keshav Maharaj behind to Quinton de Kock to hand the left-arm spinner his 100th Test wicket in his 27th match.

Jadeja also fell short of a second Test hundred when he skied Muthusamy to long-off - the all-rounder departing having put on 225 with Kohli from just 237 balls.

India are looking to tee-up a series-sealing victory having crushed Du Plessis's men by 203 runs in last week's opening Test in Vishakhapatnam.

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar b Yadav 6
A.K. Markram lbw Yadav 0
T.B. de Bruyn Not out 20
T. Bavuma c Saha b Shami 8
A. Nortje Not out 2
Extras 0
Total 15.0 Overs 36 - 3
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 4 0 17 0
Yadav 4 1 16 2
Jadeja 4 4 0 0
Shami 3 1 3 1
Full Bowling Card

