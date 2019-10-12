Cricket Match
India
601-5 (156.3 ov)
S Africa
136-6
India vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|136-6 (42.0 ov)
|India 1st
|601-5 (156.3 ov)
|South Africa trail India by 465 runs with 4 wickets remaining
S Africa 1st Innings136-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar
|b Yadav
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|A.K. Markram
|lbw Yadav
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.B. de Bruyn
|c Saha b Yadav
|30
|58
|6
|0
|51.72
|T. Bavuma
|c Saha b Shami
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|A. Nortje
|c Kohli b Shami
|3
|28
|0
|0
|10.71
|F. du Plessis (c)
|Not out
|52
|76
|8
|1
|68.42
|Q. de Kock
|b Ashwin
|31
|48
|7
|0
|64.58
|S. Muthusamy
|Not out
|6
|12
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|42.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|136
- To Bat:
- V.D. Philander,
- K.A. Maharaj,
- K.S. Rabada
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Markram 1.2ov
- 13 Elgar 3.5ov
- 33 Bavuma 9.1ov
- 41 Nortje 17.2ov
- 53 de Bruyn 20.6ov
- 128 de Kock 37.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
India 1st Innings601-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.A. Agarwal
|c du Plessis b Rabada
|108
|195
|16
|2
|55.38
|R.G. Sharma
|c de Kock b Rabada
|14
|35
|1
|0
|40.00
|C.A. Pujara
|c du Plessis b Rabada
|58
|112
|9
|1
|51.79
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|254
|336
|33
|2
|75.60
|A.M. Rahane
|c de Kock b Maharaj
|59
|168
|8
|0
|35.12
|R.A. Jadeja
|c de Bruyn b Muthusamy
|91
|104
|8
|2
|87.50
|Extras
|11nb, 6lb
|17
|Total
|Declared, 156.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|601
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Sharma 9.6ov
- 163 Pujara 50.6ov
- 198 Agarwal 60.6ov
- 376 Rahane 117.2ov
- 601 Jadeja 156.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Philander
|26
|6
|66
|0
|2.54
|K. Rabada
|30
|3
|93
|3
|3.10
|A. Nortje
|25
|5
|100
|0
|4.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|50
|10
|196
|1
|3.92
|S. Muthusamy
|19.3
|1
|97
|1
|4.97
|Elgar
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|A.K. Markram
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
Match Details
- Date
- 10th - 14th Oct 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
41.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
41.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
41.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
41.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
41.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
41.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
40.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli. Pitches in the foot holes, spins and pops up to Kohli in close. Of all people to take a diving you would bank on the Indian captain taking it.
-
40.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, padded to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
40.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
40.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
40.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, dropped catch by Kohli.
-
40.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Senuran Muthusamy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
39.6
APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Saha, appeal made for Caught. Kohli is enquiring about a sound as the ball went through Faf du Plessis. Not a massive appeal so India don't bother to use a review.
-
39.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
39.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
39.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
39.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 5 runs, shy attempt by Pujara, mis-fielded by Yadav.
-
39.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Senuran Muthusamy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
38.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
38.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
38.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
38.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
38.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
38.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
37.6
OUT! Bowled. Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to. Perfect delivery from Ashwin to a left-handed batsman. Angling in and pitching on the stumps then spinning past the outside edge. Beat the bat and de Kock looks bemused as to why India are celebrating. He knows there is no edge but hasn't realised the bails have been knocked off.
-
37.5
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Dug out and drilled back down the ground. Easy pickings as the ball won't spin from there.
-
37.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
37.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
37.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
36.6
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. To the cover fielders left this time. Manipulating the field perfectly while bringing up his fifty in the process.
-
36.5
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Crunched to the fence. Little quicker and flatter from Jadeja which helped Faf as the ball wouldn't turn as much.
-
36.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
36.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
36.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
36.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Trying to force it off the back foot. Touch of turn which finds the edge but goes wide of the two slip fielders.
-
35.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
35.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
35.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
35.3
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Didn't keep it down although there were men waiting around the corner. Threaded the gap perfectly.
-
35.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
35.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.
-
34.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
34.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
34.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
34.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
34.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.
-
34.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Creeps into the rope. Only two people on the off side and neither of them fancied giving chase.
-
33.6
Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha, fielded by Pujara.
-
33.5
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Tucked off the pads in style. Little bit of reverse happening for Shami but the wrong line on this occasion.
-
33.4
Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
33.3
Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
33.2
Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
33.1
Mohammed Shami to Faf du Plessis. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
32.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
32.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
32.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
32.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
32.2
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Full face of the bat to meet the ball. Lofting it over the top back where it came from.
-
32.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Faf du Plessis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.