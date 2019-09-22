Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 from 52 balls as South Africa convincingly beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 international in Bangalore, securing a 1-1 series draw.

De Kock struck six boundaries and swatted five sixes in making light work of India's 135-run target, the visitors clinching a series-tying win with 19 balls to spare.

Kagiso Rabada (3-39) earlier impressed with the ball, while left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks and left-arm spinner too struck twice apiece in restricting India to just 134-9.

Shikhar Dhawan had got the team off to a strong start with 36 tonked from 25 balls at the top of the order, but Hendricks and Rabada accounted for Rohit Sharma (9) and Virat Kohli (9) cheaply, either side of Tabraiz Shamsi (1-23) snaring Dhawan, to peg back the hosts.

Rishabh Pant (19), Hardik Pandya (14) and Ravi Jadeja (19) all threatened at a late revival, but all fell when set as wickets continued to tumble.

South Africa lost only Reeza Hendricks (28) to Pandya in reply, with De Kock's fine fifty guiding them to victory, one that was clinched in fine style with a Temba Bavuma (27no) six.

The two teams are next set to meet on Wednesday, October 2 in the first of three Test matches, with a three-match ODI series to follow.