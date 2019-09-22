Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

134-9
Result
Badge

S Africa

140-1

South Africa win by 9 wickets

India vs S Africa

Quinton de Kock fires fifty as South Africa draw India T20 series

South Africa beat India by nine wickets in third T20I in Bangalore

Quinton de Kock cracked a quick-fire fifty for South Africa to see them level their T20I series with India

Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 from 52 balls as South Africa convincingly beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 international in Bangalore, securing a 1-1 series draw.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

De Kock struck six boundaries and swatted five sixes in making light work of India's 135-run target, the visitors clinching a series-tying win with 19 balls to spare.

Kagiso Rabada (3-39) earlier impressed with the ball, while left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks and left-arm spinner too struck twice apiece in restricting India to just 134-9.

Shikhar Dhawan had got the team off to a strong start with 36 tonked from 25 balls at the top of the order, but Hendricks and Rabada accounted for Rohit Sharma (9) and Virat Kohli (9) cheaply, either side of Tabraiz Shamsi (1-23) snaring Dhawan, to peg back the hosts.

Rishabh Pant (19), Hardik Pandya (14) and Ravi Jadeja (19) all threatened at a late revival, but all fell when set as wickets continued to tumble.

South Africa lost only Reeza Hendricks (28) to Pandya in reply, with De Kock's fine fifty guiding them to victory, one that was clinched in fine style with a Temba Bavuma (27no) six.

The two teams are next set to meet on Wednesday, October 2 in the first of three Test matches, with a three-match ODI series to follow.

Match Details

Date
22nd Sep 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, C K Nandan
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.R. Hendricks c Kohli b Pandya 28
Q. de Kock Not out 79
T. Bavuma Not out 27
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 16.5 Overs 140 - 1
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
W. Sundar 4 0 27 0
D.L. Chahar 3 0 15 0
N.A. Saini 2 0 25 0
K.H. Pandya 3.5 0 40 0
H.H. Pandya 2 0 23 1
Jadeja 2 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

