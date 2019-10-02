Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as India's new Test opener as the hosts dominated with the bat on day one of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Rohit (115no) shared a double-century opening stand with Mayank Agarwal (84no) as India closed on 202-0 when rain brought play to a close a session early.

Rohit is the only player in world cricket to have scored three double-hundreds in one-day internationals, building a formidable reputation as a limited-overs opener but, batting in the middle order, his Test career has been stop-start.

Since his debut in 2013, Rohit has played only 28 Tests, but he boasts a remarkable record at home, one which has only been strengthened further with his century against South Africa.

Rohit now averages a massive 98.22 in his 10 matches at home, scoring all four of his Test centuries. Comparatively, in 18 Tests away from India Rohit averages just 26.32, with only five fifties to his name.

As he now looks to make the transition to a Test opener, Rohit could not have hoped for a more benign pitch to begin on, with South Africa's attack failing to make a single breakthrough in 59.1 overs.

After India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first, Proteas pacers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander beat the bat on a few occasions with the new ball, but those were the only real moments of discomfort that the Indian openers encountered.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis introduced spin as early as the ninth, with Keshav Maharaj coming on, but it only allowed the Indian batsmen to score more freely.

Rohit frequently danced down the pitch to the spinners, hitting five giant sixes to go with 12 fours. A top-edged lap-sweep for four off debutant Senuran Muthusamy brought up his fifty, while his hundred came up off just 154 balls shortly before the tea interval.

Agarwal did not compete with his partner in shot-making but managed to put away the bad balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his assured knock to remain on course for his maiden hundred.

Bad light initially triggered an early tea, while heavy rain thereafter ensured no further play was possible and day one.

India and South Africa are competing in a three-Test series counting towards the ICC Test Championship, with the visitors playing in their first game.