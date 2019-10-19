Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

224-3 (58.0 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

 

India are 224 for 3

India vs S Africa

India's Rohit Sharma hits ton on day one of third Test against South Africa

Hosts close on 224-3 in Ranchi after the opener's third hundred of the series

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 117 when bad light brought day one to a close

Rohit Sharma scored his third century of the series as India overcame a shaky start to enjoy the better of day one of the third Test against South Africa.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The opener was 117 not out when bad light stopped play early in the evening session, having shared an unbroken 185-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (85no) and taken India to 224-3.

India had been in need of a significant partnership after Kagiso Rabada (2-54) took two quick wickets before Anrich Nortje (1-50) trapped Virat Kohli (12) lbw to claim his first Test wicket to leave the hosts 39-3.

Rohit and Rahane obliged and guided their side out of trouble as they built their partnership with the runs coming quickly after lunch. However, their progress was halted early in the evening session as the light began to fade and the umpires took the players off with the play abandoned for the day 45 minutes later.

South Africa lost the toss for the 10th time in a row against India but responded well and soon had the early advantage after Rabada's double strike. Mayank Agarwal (10) was first to go, edging to Dean Elgar at slip, and when the Proteas successfully overturned a 'not out' lbw decision, Cheteshwar Pujara (0) joined him back in the dressing room.

Rabada thought he had a third when Rohit was given out lbw but this time India used the review system to their advantage with DRS showing a clear inside edge.

There was no escape for Kohli though as Nortje brought the ball back in and hit the India captain on the pad. Kohli reviewed but in vain as the ball was shown to be clipping leg stump.

South Africa could not press home their advantage though and instead Rohit and Rahane were able to rebuild for India. The former was at his fluent best and brought up his sixth Test hundred with a six off Dane Piedt, his third of four maximums in the day.

Rahane was also going well, striking 11 boundaries and one six, and will begin day two 17 runs short of an 11th Test century.

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
Umpires
R K Illingworth, N J Llong
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.A. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10
R.G. Sharma Not out 117
C.A. Pujara lbw Rabada 0
V. Kohli lbw Nortje 12
A.M. Rahane Not out 83
Extras 1nb, 1b, 2
Total 58.0 Overs 224 - 3
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 14 5 54 2
L. Ngidi 11 4 36 0
A. Nortje 16 3 50 1
G.F. Linde 11 1 40 0
D.L. Piedt 6 0 43 0
Full Bowling Card

