Rohit Sharma hit a career-best 212 as India hammered home their advantage over South Africa on day two of the third Test.

The opener has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket and his first in the longest format helped the hosts to reach 497-9 before declaring in Ranchi. Ajinkya Rahane made 115 in a fourth-wicket partnership of 267 with Rohit.

Ravindra Jadeja added 51, Umesh Yadav smashed five sixes to score 31 from just 10 balls prior to the declaration and after Mohammed Shami had Dean Elgar caught behind with the second ball of the South Africa innings, Yadav removed Quinton de Kock with a snorter in the next over.

Bad light came to the Proteas' aid but they will begin day three on 9-2 and with it all to do if they are to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Rohit started the day on 117 while Rahane was on 83 and soon brought up his century. The pair took India past 300 before Rahane was dismissed but Rohit continued to make the South Africa bowlers toil, going past 500 runs for the series and reaching his 200 from 249 balls.

Even with the in-form opener gone, caught on the hook off Kagiso Rabada, the tourists' suffering was not over as Jadeja and Yadav kept the runs coming before Virat Kohli decided enough was enough.

Two vicious short balls from Shami and Yadav soon accounted for the South Africa openers and India are well on track to maintain their 100 per cent record in the World Test Championship.