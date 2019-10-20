Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 2 of 5
Badge

India

497-9 (116.3 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

9-2

South Africa trail India by 488 runs with 8 wickets remaining

India vs S Africa

Rohit Sharma scores double hundred as India dominate South Africa in Ranchi

Hosts declared on 497-9 before reducing Proteas to 9-2 on day two of the third Test

Rohit Sharma scored a Test-best 212 as India dominated in Ranchi

Rohit Sharma hit a career-best 212 as India hammered home their advantage over South Africa on day two of the third Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The opener has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket and his first in the longest format helped the hosts to reach 497-9 before declaring in Ranchi. Ajinkya Rahane made 115 in a fourth-wicket partnership of 267 with Rohit.

Ravindra Jadeja added 51, Umesh Yadav smashed five sixes to score 31 from just 10 balls prior to the declaration and after Mohammed Shami had Dean Elgar caught behind with the second ball of the South Africa innings, Yadav removed Quinton de Kock with a snorter in the next over.

The Hundred Draft Live

2019 Draft

October 20, 2019, 7:00pm


Bad light came to the Proteas' aid but they will begin day three on 9-2 and with it all to do if they are to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Rohit started the day on 117 while Rahane was on 83 and soon brought up his century. The pair took India past 300 before Rahane was dismissed but Rohit continued to make the South Africa bowlers toil, going past 500 runs for the series and reaching his 200 from 249 balls.

Even with the in-form opener gone, caught on the hook off Kagiso Rabada, the tourists' suffering was not over as Jadeja and Yadav kept the runs coming before Virat Kohli decided enough was enough.

Two vicious short balls from Shami and Yadav soon accounted for the South Africa openers and India are well on track to maintain their 100 per cent record in the World Test Championship.

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
Umpires
R K Illingworth, N J Llong
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar c Saha b Shami 0
Q. de Kock c Saha b Yadav 4
Z. Hamza Not out 0
F. du Plessis Not out 1
Extras 4b, 4
Total 5.0 Overs 9 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 1 1 0 1
Yadav 1 0 4 1
Nadeem 2 2 0 0
Jadeja 1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK