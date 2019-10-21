India are two wickets away from securing a 3-0 series whitewash after forcing South Africa to follow on for the second Test running.

South Africa were rolled out for 162 after resuming on 9-2 in reply to India's 497-9 declared and then stumbled to 132-8 second time around, a deficit of 203 runs, after Virat Kohli opted to reinsert the struggling tourists.

Kohli's side were eyeing a win inside three days after reducing the Proteas to 36-5 but debutant George Linde (27), Dane Piedt (23), Theunis de Bruyn (30no) - a concussion replacement for Dean Elgar - Kagiso Rabada (12) and Anrich Nortje (5no) ensured the game was extended.

India will surely maintain their 100 per cent record in the inaugural World Test Championship and inflict a fifth straight defeat in Tests on South Africa, who lost 2-0 at home to Sri Lanka in their previous series.

South Africa lost the second Test against India in Pune by an innings and 137 runs having been hammered by 203 runs in the first at Vizag.

Zubayr Hamza's first-innings 62 in Ranchi was one positive for Faf du Plessis' men - the 24-year-old completing his maiden Test half-century in just his second match, hitting 10 fours as well as a fifty-sealing six.

The right-hander was one of only three South Africa batsmen to make double figures in the Proteas' opening knock, alongside Linde (37) and Temba Bavuma (32).

However, both Hamza and Bavuma were dismissed for ducks second time around by Mohammed Shami.

Shami also pinned Du Plessis (4) lbw, while Umesh Yadav dismissed Quinton de Kock (5) and Heinrich Klaasen (5) and caused Elgar to retire hurt on 16 after he struck the opener flush on the helmet.