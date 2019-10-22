India took just nine minutes on day four to wrap up an innings-and-202-run victory over South Africa and complete a 3-0 whitewash over the Proteas.

Resuming on 132-8 in their second innings, South Africa added one run off 10 balls before debutant Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets off consecutive deliveries to give India a record victory over the tourists.

Slow left-armer Nadeem (2-18) had Theunis de Bruyn (30) caught behind, before then catching Lungi Ngidi (0) off his own bowling after the ball ricocheted off non-striker Anrich Nortje (5 not out).

It was South Africa's joint third-biggest innings defeat in Tests and second straight loss by more than an innings - the last time they lost two consecutive Tests by an innings was against Australia in 1935-36.

India won the first Test in Vizag by 203 runs, before victory by an innings and 167 runs in the second Test in Pune gave the hosts an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series.

India continued their dominant run as the world's No 1 Test side and have now picked up full points from each of their five matches in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli's team top the the table with 240 points, with South Africa on zero points after losing all three of their matches so far.