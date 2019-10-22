Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

India

497-9
Result
Badge

S Africa

162 & 133

India win by an innings and 202 runs

India vs S Africa

India whitewash South Africa 3-0 after innings win in third Test

India preserve 100 per cent record in World Test Championship

Virat Kohli's side have won all five of their matches in the World Test Championship

India took just nine minutes on day four to wrap up an innings-and-202-run victory over South Africa and complete a 3-0 whitewash over the Proteas.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Resuming on 132-8 in their second innings, South Africa added one run off 10 balls before debutant Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets off consecutive deliveries to give India a record victory over the tourists.

Slow left-armer Nadeem (2-18) had Theunis de Bruyn (30) caught behind, before then catching Lungi Ngidi (0) off his own bowling after the ball ricocheted off non-striker Anrich Nortje (5 not out).

It was South Africa's joint third-biggest innings defeat in Tests and second straight loss by more than an innings - the last time they lost two consecutive Tests by an innings was against Australia in 1935-36.

India won the first Test in Vizag by 203 runs, before victory by an innings and 167 runs in the second Test in Pune gave the hosts an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series.

India continued their dominant run as the world's No 1 Test side and have now picked up full points from each of their five matches in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli's team top the the table with 240 points, with South Africa on zero points after losing all three of their matches so far.

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
Umpires
R K Illingworth, N J Llong
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock b Yadav 5
D. Elgar ret hurt 16
Z. Hamza b Shami 0
F. du Plessis lbw Shami 4
T. Bavuma c Saha b Shami 0
H. Klaasen lbw Yadav 5
G.F. Linde run out (Nadeem) 27
D.L. Piedt b Jadeja 23
T.B. de Bruyn c Saha b Nadeem 30
K.S. Rabada c Jadeja b Ashwin 12
A. Nortje Not out 5
L. Ngidi c&b Nadeem 0
Extras 5b, 1lb 6
Total All Out, 48.0 Overs 133
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 10 6 10 3
Yadav 9 1 35 2
Jadeja 13 5 36 1
Nadeem 6 1 18 2
Ashwin 10 3 28 1
Full Bowling Card

