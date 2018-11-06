Cricket Match
India
195-2 (20.0 ov)
W Indies
13-1
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|13-1 (3.1 ov)
|India 1st
|195-2 (20.0 ov)
|Windies need 183 runs to win from 16.5 overs
W Indies 1st Innings13-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|b Ahmed
|6
|8
|0
|1
|75.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|D.M. Bravo
|Not out
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|13
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Hope 1.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|1.3
|0
|6
|0
|4.00
|K.K. Ahmed
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5.00
India 1st Innings195-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|Not out
|111
|61
|8
|7
|181.97
|S. Dhawan
|c Pooran b Allen
|43
|41
|3
|0
|104.88
|R.R. Pant
|c Hetmyer b Pierre
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|26
|14
|2
|1
|185.71
|Extras
|2nb, 8w,
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|195
Fall of Wickets
- 123 Dhawan 13.6ov
- 133 Pant 15.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|O.R. Thomas
|4
|1
|27
|0
|6.75
|K.M.A. Paul
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
|K. Pierre
|4
|0
|49
|1
|12.25
|C.R. Brathwaite
|4
|0
|56
|0
|14.00
|F.A. Allen
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Ekana International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C K Nandan, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
3.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumar. Great start for India, plenty of dot balls putting the batsmen under pressure straight away.
-
2.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
2.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
2.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kumar. Back into defence mode!
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shimron Hetmyer. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
2.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
1.6
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Darren Bravo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Doesn't get all of it but this runs all the way for four!
-
1.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
1.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Darren Bravo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.3
OUT! Bowled. Khaleel Ahmed to Shai Hope. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, missed to. Bowled him! Tries to play the pull again but the ball just doesn't get up enough. It hits the top of off stump. They're checking the no ball but he's alright.
-
1.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Shai Hope. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
1.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
0.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
0.5
APPEAL! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Kumar, appeal made for Caught. They're appealing! Has he been caught down the legside? There was a little sound and it's not given a wide. Karthik doesn't seem sure and eventually they decide against a review. Just seen the UltraEdge, the ball flicked the pad, good decision.
-
0.4
SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. What a shot! That's right out of the middle! Full face of the bat from Hope and driven for six! What a way to get off the mark!
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
19.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard. So Rohit takes India to 195 from their 20 overs. An excellent total considering the size of the boundaries and the fact the ball isn't coming onto the bat that quickly. You would think the Indian bowlers will be backing themselves to defend this but you never know with the West Indies, it only takes one outstanding performance.
-
19.5
SIX! Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Six more! What an innings this has been from the Indian captain. Launched high into the night sky once more.
-
19.4
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed past silly mid off for 4 runs, shy attempt by Brathwaite, overthrow by Brathwaite. Oh dear! Pushed back to Brathwaite but Rohit makes no attempt to get back in his crease. A frustrated West Indies captain throws at the stumps and misses and there's no-one backing up! Poor cricket, although had he at least hit the stumps Rohit would have been out.
-
19.3
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Plays the scoop, pulls it off, the ball is running to the boundary and Rohit has 100! The crowd erupts! Rohit clenches his fist in celebration, he looks in the zone.
-
19.2
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Loose ball, flies away off the edge! Rohit moves to 96*.
-
19.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
18.6
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump moves in front cutting, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
18.5
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Paul.
-
18.4
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 2 runs, dropped catch by Pollard. Pollard diving forward can't hold on! That was a complete mis-hit.
-
18.3
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
18.2
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
18.1
Keemo Paul to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Allen.
-
17.6
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
17.5
SIX! Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Another maximum! Rahul anticipates another ball wide of off stump and gets within range to drill it back down the ground and it goes all the way.
-
17.5
Wide Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
17.5
Wide Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
17.4
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
17.3
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Too full and races away off a thick edge.
-
17.2
SIX! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Fetched from way outside off and deposited back over the bowler's head for six!
-
17.1
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
16.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
16.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thomas. Top edged into his helmet!
-
16.4
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.3
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
16.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
16.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
15.6
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
15.5
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.4
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.3
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
15.2
OUT! Caught. Khary Pierre to Rishabh Pant. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Hetmyer. Tries to smash it out of the park, and is caught! Pant can be a very frustrating batsman to watch at times. He played the previous ball so well but this time he tried to hit it as hard as he possibly could. The boundaries are long and you will get punished for a mis-hit tonight.
-
15.1
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Rishabh Pant. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Good shot, well timed and didn't try to hit the ball too hard.
-
14.6
Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
14.5
Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Short, down leg side ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin. Rapid!
-
14.4
Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
14.3
Oshane Thomas to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
14.2
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Allen, overthrow by Allen, fielded by Pollard.
-
14.1
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot cutting, in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Up and over! Cleverly played by Rohit, he looks in supreme form. He spent a little bit of time getting used to the pitch but since then he's brought this game to life.