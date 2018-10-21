Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

326-2
Result
Badge

W Indies

322-8

India win by 8 wickets

India vs W Indies

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma score centuries as India ease past Windies in first ODI

India pair put on 246 for second wicket as hosts ease to target of 323

Virat Kohli has scored 36 ODI hundreds - only countryman Sachin Tendulkar has more, with 49

Virat Kohli completed his 36th ODI hundred and shared a stand of 246 with fellow centurion Rohit Sharma as India eased to their target of 323 to beat Windies by eight wickets in Guwahati.

Windies batsman Shimron Hetmyer's 74-ball ton had set the hosts a seemingly challenging chase in the first game of the five-match series, only for Kohli (140 off 107 balls) and Rohit (152no off 117) to break the back of India's reply after Shikhar Dhawan (4) fell in the second over to debutant Oshane Thomas.

Kohli was eventually stumped off Devendra Bishoo, leaving Rohit, whose hundred was his 20th in ODI cricket, and Ambati Rayudu (22no) to steer the hosts home with 47 deliveries in reserve.

Hetmyer (106 off 78) earlier sealed his third ODI century in his 13th match with a six off Mohammed Shami, while Kieran Powell (51 off 39) scored a half-century up top and Kemar Roach (26no) and Bishoo (22no) added an unbroken 44 for the ninth wicket as Windies posted 322-8.

Shimron Hetmyer's century came in vain for Windies

Powell bossed a second-wicket stand of 56 with Shai Hope (32) after the exit of Chandrapaul Hemraj (9), but Windies slipped to 114-4 once they were removed, with their dismissals sandwiching Marlon Samuels' duck.

Hetmyer, though, launched six sixes and as many fours as he added 74 with Rovman Powell (22) and 60 with skipper Jason Holder (38) before he was caught in the deep in the 39th over slog-sweeping Ravindra Jadeja, a bowler he had blazed three of his maximums off.

Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal (3-41) stemmed the run rate with the latter accounting for Holder and Ashley Nurse (2), only for Bishoo and Roach to frustrate India, who beat Windies 2-0 in the preceding Test series following thumping wins in Rajkot and Hyderabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged three wickets for India

Kohli's men made a winning start to the ODI series, too, with Kohli striking 21 fours and two sixes and Rohit nailing eight sixes and 15 fours - Rohit's final maximum, off Hemraj, cementing a crushing victory and taking him to his sixth score of 150 or better in ODIs.

Match Details

Date
21st Oct 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Barsapara Cricket Ground
Umpires
N N Menon, P Wilson
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma Not out 152
S. Dhawan b Thomas 4
V. Kohli s Hope b Bishoo 140
A.T. Rayudu Not out 22
Extras 3nb, 3w, 2lb 8
Total 42.1 Overs 326 - 2
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 7 0 52 0
O.R. Thomas 9 0 83 1
Holder 8 0 45 0
Nurse 7 0 63 0
Bishoo 10 0 72 1
C. Hemraj 1.1 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card

