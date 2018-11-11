Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

182-4
Result
Badge

W Indies

181-3

India win by 6 wickets

India vs W Indies

Shikhar Dhawan smashes 92 before India stumble over the line against Windies

Shikhar Dhawan made 92 before falling with the scores level

Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 92 as India beat West Indies by six wickets in Chennai to sweep the three-match Twenty20 International series.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Chasing 181, the hosts rode on a 130-run stand between Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who hit 58, to achieve their target on the last ball of the match.

Pant was out in the 19th over and Dhawan lost his wicket on the penultimate ball of the match, but Manish Pandey hit the winning run to deny West Indies any chance of a consolation victory. A tie would have taken the match into a super over.

The result caps off a complete domination by India, who had won the Tests 2-0 and then the one-day international series 3-1 against the visiting West Indians.

Match Details

Date
11th Nov 2018
Toss
Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
C Shamsuddin, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
C K Nandan
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A Y Dandekar

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Dhawan c Pollard b Allen 92
R.G. Sharma c Brathwaite b Paul 4
K.L. Rahul c Ramdin b Thomas 17
R.R. Pant b Paul 58
M. Pandey Not out 4
Extras 2nb, 4w, 1lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs 182 - 4
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Pierre 2 0 13 0
O.R. Thomas 4 0 43 1
K.M.A. Paul 4 0 32 2
C.R. Brathwaite 4 0 41 0
Pollard 3 0 29 0
F.A. Allen 3 0 23 1
Full Bowling Card

