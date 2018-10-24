Cricket Match
India
321-6 (50.0 ov)
W Indies
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|321-6 (50.0 ov)
|India are 321 for 6 - Between Innings
India 1st Innings321-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hetmyer b Roach
|4
|8
|1
|0
|50.00
|S. Dhawan
|lbw Nurse
|29
|30
|4
|1
|96.67
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|157
|129
|13
|4
|121.71
|A.T. Rayudu
|b Nurse
|73
|80
|8
|0
|91.25
|M.S. Dhoni
|b McCoy
|20
|25
|0
|1
|80.00
|R.R. Pant
|lbw Samuels
|17
|13
|2
|0
|130.77
|R.A. Jadeja
|c Powell b McCoy
|13
|14
|0
|0
|92.86
|M. Shami
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|321
- To Bat:
- Y.S. Chahal,
- U.T. Yadav,
- K. Yadav
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Sharma 3.1ov
- 40 Dhawan 8.4ov
- 179 Rayudu 32.2ov
- 222 Dhoni 40.2ov
- 248 Pant 43.3ov
- 307 Jadeja 48.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- ACA-VDCA Stadium
- Umpires
- C K Nandan, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
49.6
Kemar Roach to Mohammed Shami. Full toss, wide outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope. Once again we are talking about Virat Kohli. The man is already probably the greatest ODI batsman of all time. He played one false shot when Holder dropped a difficult chance but apart from that he was imperious. He was well supported by Rayudu and the pair helped India to 322 which will be difficult to chase against India's spinners on this pitch.
49.5
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run.
-
49.4
SIX! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Again Roach misses the yorker and Kohli gets it just over Bishoo's head for six.
-
49.3
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Full toss, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs. Takes a risk but makes it back for two and brings up 150.
-
49.2
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by McCoy. Innovation from Kohli as he picks the gap on the legside with a sort of paddle shot. McCoy's dive came in too early and he couldn't pull it back.
-
49.1
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hemraj.
-
48.6
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
48.5
OUT! Caught. Obed McCoy to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on, by Powell. Jadeja goes for a huge slog and sends the ball way up into the night sky. Powell steadies himself underneath it and takes a comfortable catch in the end.
-
48.4
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
48.3
Obed McCoy to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Samuels.
-
48.2
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
48.1
Obed McCoy to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
47.6
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Misses the yorker and gets punished. Another big over for India as Kohli shifts up through the gears.
-
47.5
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
47.4
Kemar Roach to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Samuels.
-
47.3
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
47.2
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Off break yorker, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Unlucky, good ball from Roach but Kohli gets the toe end of the bat on it and it flies away fine for four.
-
47.1
SIX! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Six more! No signs of fatigue from Kohli. Incredible lofted cover drive all the way for six, caught by a ball boy behind the boundary line.
-
46.6
Obed McCoy to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for 2 runs, overthrow by Samuels, overthrow by Hemraj, fielded by Powell.
-
46.5
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
46.4
SIX! Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That one is bigger! Picked the slower ball and smashed it way back into the stands! The crowd are loving this!
-
46.3
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Hemraj, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
46.2
SIX! Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. In the slot and Kohli lets fly. That's his first six of the night and it was pretty big.
-
46.1
Obed McCoy to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Samuels, fielded by Powell.
-
45.6
Marlon Samuels to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
45.5
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
45.4
Marlon Samuels to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
45.3
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
45.2
Marlon Samuels to Ravindra Jadeja. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
45.1
Marlon Samuels to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs.
-
44.6
Kemar Roach to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
44.5
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
44.4
APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hope, fielded by Hope, appeal made for Run Out.
-
44.3
Kemar Roach to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.
-
44.2
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
44.1
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
43.6
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
43.5
FOUR! Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Stands up tall and punches the ball through the offside. It runs away to the boundary off the middle of the bat and it's yet another ODI hundred for Virat Kohli.
-
43.4
Marlon Samuels to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
43.3
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, off stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to. That's out. Pant reviews but that looked plumb. Pant played a swipe across the line but Samuels held it back and bowled it really slow and Pant was through the shot. The ball pitched in line, straightened, and that was hitting middle and leg.
-
43.2
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
43.1
Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run.
-
42.6
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
42.5
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Smashed away. A bit too short and the slower ball sat up a bit too much, especially to a man who's well set and seeign the ball well. Expensive over from McCoy.
-
42.4
Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
42.4
Wide Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
42.3
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Hits through the line of the ball, over the top, down the ground, one bounce and over the ropes.
-
42.2
Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Powell. Again McCoy's slower ball causes an error.
-
42.1
FOUR! Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Muscled away through the gap by Pant and he finds the gap in the covers. Not easy to do when you've just come in.
-
41.6
Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
41.5
Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
41.4
Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
41.3
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
41.2
Marlon Samuels to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
41.1
Marlon Samuels to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by McCoy.
-
40.6
Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
40.5
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
40.4
Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
40.3
Obed McCoy to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by McCoy.
-
40.2
OUT! Bowled. Obed McCoy to MS Dhoni. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed to. Bowled him! Dhoni is done all ends up by McCoy's slower ball. Executed perfectly out of the back of the hand with no change in action. It even straightened a bit off the pitch like a legspinner and hit the top of off stump. Dhoni was far too early on it and was bowled through the gate, silencing the crowd!
-
40.1
Obed McCoy to Virat Kohli. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roach.