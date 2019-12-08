Lendl Simmons smashed a breezy 67 not out to help secure a series-levelling eight-wicket victory for the West Indies over India in their second T20 international on Sunday.

After restricting India to 170-7 batting first, Simmons clobbered four sixes in his impressive 45-ball knock, with the tourists firing 12 total maximums in chasing down their target with nine balls to spare.

India lost Rohit Sharma (15) and fellow opener KL Rahul (11) cheaply after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first.

Shivam Dube (54 off 30) revived the hosts with his maiden T20I fifty, smashing four sixes, including three in in one Pollard over.

Rishabh Pant added an unbeaten 33 from 22 deliveries at the back-end of the innings, but it was an otherwise disappointing effort from India's star batting line-up, with captain Virat Kohli contributing only 19.

In reply, Simmons and fellow opener Evin Lewis (40 off 35) put on 73 together, before the latter was stumped by Pant when dancing down the track to Washington Sundar (1-26).

Kohli took a spectacular catch near the rope to send back Shimron Hetmyer (23 off 14) but Simmons and Nicholas Pooran (38no off 18) fired the West Indies to a series-levelling victory.

The two teams meet in the decisive third and final T20I on Wednesday in Mumbai.