Day 1 of 1
India

99
Result
Australia

184-4

Australia Women win by 85 runs

India vs Australia

How Australia won T20 World Cup final

Relive how Australia crushed India at the MCG to win the Women's T20 World Cup title and hear from the players involved.

Date
8th Mar 2020
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
K D Cotton, A Raza
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Verma c Healy b Schutt 2
S.S. Mandhana c Carey b Molineux 11
T. Bhatia ret hurt 2
J.I. Rodrigues c Carey b Jonassen 0
H.K. Bhullar c Gardner b Jonassen 4
D.B. Sharma c Mooney b Carey 33
V. Krishnamurthy c Jonassen b Kimmince 19
R.M. Ghosh c Carey b Schutt 18
S. Pandey c Mooney b Schutt 2
R.P. Yadav c Mooney b Jonassen 1
P.Y. Poonam c Gardner b Schutt 1
R.S. Gayakwad Not out 1
Extras 5w, 5
Total All Out, 19.1 Overs 99
australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 3.1 0 18 4
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 20 3
S. Molineux 4 0 21 1
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 17 1
N.J. Carey 4 0 23 1
