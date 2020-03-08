Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
Australia Women win by 85 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Mar 2020
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- K D Cotton, A Raza
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S. Verma
|c Healy b Schutt
|2
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Carey b Molineux
|11
|T. Bhatia
|ret hurt
|2
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Carey b Jonassen
|0
|H.K. Bhullar
|c Gardner b Jonassen
|4
|D.B. Sharma
|c Mooney b Carey
|33
|V. Krishnamurthy
|c Jonassen b Kimmince
|19
|R.M. Ghosh
|c Carey b Schutt
|18
|S. Pandey
|c Mooney b Schutt
|2
|R.P. Yadav
|c Mooney b Jonassen
|1
|P.Y. Poonam
|c Gardner b Schutt
|1
|R.S. Gayakwad
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|All Out, 19.1 Overs
|99
Full Batting Card
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M.L. Schutt
|3.1
|0
|18
|4
|J.L. Jonassen
|4
|0
|20
|3
|S. Molineux
|4
|0
|21
|1
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|17
|1
|N.J. Carey
|4
|0
|23
|1