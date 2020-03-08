Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

99

Result
Badge

Australia

184-4

Australia Women win by 85 runs

India vs Australia

SUMMARY
India 1st 99All out (19.1 ov)
Australia 1st 184-4 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 85 runs

India 1st Innings99 All out

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Verma c Healy b Schutt 2 3 0 0 66.67
S.S. Mandhana c Carey b Molineux 11 8 2 0 137.50
T. Bhatia ret hurt 2 4 0 0 50.00
J.I. Rodrigues c Carey b Jonassen 0 2 0 0 0.00
H.K. Bhullar (c) c Gardner b Jonassen 4 7 1 0 57.14
D.B. Sharma c Mooney b Carey 33 35 2 0 94.29
V. Krishnamurthy c Jonassen b Kimmince 19 24 1 0 79.17
R.M. Ghosh c Carey b Schutt 18 18 2 0 100.00
S. Pandey c Mooney b Schutt 2 4 0 0 50.00
R.P. Yadav c Mooney b Jonassen 1 2 0 0 50.00
P.Y. Poonam c Gardner b Schutt 1 5 0 0 20.00
R.S. Gayakwad Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 5w, 5
Total All Out, 19.1 Overs 99

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Verma 0.3ov
  2. 8 Rodrigues 1.6ov
  3. 18 Mandhana 3.1ov
  4. 30 Bhullar 5.4ov
  5. 58 Krishnamurthy 11.3ov
  6. 88 Sharma 16.1ov
  7. 92 Pandey 17.1ov
  8. 96 Ghosh 17.3ov
  9. 97 Yadav 18.1ov
  10. 99 Poonam 19.1ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.L. Schutt 3.1 0 18 4 5.68
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 20 3 5.00
S. Molineux 4 0 21 1 5.25
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 17 1 4.25
N.J. Carey 4 0 23 1 5.75

Australia 1st Innings184-4

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy c Krishnamurthy b Yadav 75 39 7 5 192.31
B.L. Mooney Not out 78 54 10 0 144.44
M.M. Lanning (c) c Pandey b Sharma 16 15 2 0 106.67
A.K. Gardner s Bhatia b Sharma 2 3 0 0 66.67
R.L. Haynes b Poonam 4 5 0 0 80.00
N.J. Carey Not out 5 5 1 0 100.00
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1b, 4
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 184
To Bat: 
S.G. Molineux,
J.L. Jonassen,
G.L. Wareham,
D.M. Kimmince,
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 115 Healy 11.4ov
  2. 154 Lanning 16.2ov
  3. 156 Gardner 16.5ov
  4. 176 Haynes 18.5ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
D.B. Sharma 4 0 38 2 9.50
S. Pandey 4 0 52 0 13.00
R.S. Gayakwad 4 0 29 0 7.25
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 30 1 7.50
R.P. Yadav 4 0 34 1 8.50

Match Details

Date
8th Mar 2020
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
K D Cotton, A Raza
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere