Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India
99
Result
Australia
184-4
Australia Women win by 85 runs
India vs Australia
|India 1st
|99All out (19.1 ov)
|Australia 1st
|184-4 (20.0 ov)
|Australia Women win by 85 runs
India 1st Innings99 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Verma
|c Healy b Schutt
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Carey b Molineux
|11
|8
|2
|0
|137.50
|T. Bhatia
|ret hurt
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Carey b Jonassen
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|c Gardner b Jonassen
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|D.B. Sharma
|c Mooney b Carey
|33
|35
|2
|0
|94.29
|V. Krishnamurthy
|c Jonassen b Kimmince
|19
|24
|1
|0
|79.17
|R.M. Ghosh
|c Carey b Schutt
|18
|18
|2
|0
|100.00
|S. Pandey
|c Mooney b Schutt
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|R.P. Yadav
|c Mooney b Jonassen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|P.Y. Poonam
|c Gardner b Schutt
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|R.S. Gayakwad
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|All Out, 19.1 Overs
|99
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Verma 0.3ov
- 8 Rodrigues 1.6ov
- 18 Mandhana 3.1ov
- 30 Bhullar 5.4ov
- 58 Krishnamurthy 11.3ov
- 88 Sharma 16.1ov
- 92 Pandey 17.1ov
- 96 Ghosh 17.3ov
- 97 Yadav 18.1ov
- 99 Poonam 19.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|3.1
|0
|18
|4
|5.68
|J.L. Jonassen
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5.00
|S. Molineux
|4
|0
|21
|1
|5.25
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
|N.J. Carey
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
Australia 1st Innings184-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|c Krishnamurthy b Yadav
|75
|39
|7
|5
|192.31
|B.L. Mooney
|Not out
|78
|54
|10
|0
|144.44
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|c Pandey b Sharma
|16
|15
|2
|0
|106.67
|A.K. Gardner
|s Bhatia b Sharma
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|R.L. Haynes
|b Poonam
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|N.J. Carey
|Not out
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1b,
|4
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|184
Fall of Wickets
- 115 Healy 11.4ov
- 154 Lanning 16.2ov
- 156 Gardner 16.5ov
- 176 Haynes 18.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.B. Sharma
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.50
|S. Pandey
|4
|0
|52
|0
|13.00
|R.S. Gayakwad
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|R.P. Yadav
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Mar 2020
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- K D Cotton, A Raza
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere