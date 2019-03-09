England Women wrapped up a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over India with a dramatic one-run win in the final game in Guwahati on Saturday.

Chasing a run-a-ball 120, India appeared to be coasting to a consolation win, with Smriti Mandhana striking 58 off 39 balls at the top of the order. When the Indian skipper was dismissed in the 13th over - bowled by Laura Marsh (1-22) - the hosts only required 33 further runs from the final 42 balls, with seven wickets in hand.

That equation came down to three needed from the final over, and with set batter Mithali Raj (30no) still at the crease, but Kate Cross (2-18) bowled a superb final over, taking two wickets and conceding only two runs, with Raj crucially denied the strike.

Earlier, Tammy Beaumont top-scored for the tourists with 29 off 27 balls in a disappointing total of 119-6, especially considering England were well set at 50-0 at the seven-over mark.

Beaumont had shared a half-century opening stand with Danii Wyatt (24) - England's match-winner in the second T20I - but Wyatt fell two balls later to Anuja Patil (2-13) to start the rot, with the visitors losing three wickets for four runs in three overs.

Amy Jones (26) helped lead a recovery of sorts, but England appeared to have fallen well short of a par score until Cross' late bowling heroics.