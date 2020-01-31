Cricket Match
India
72-2
England
147-7 (20.0 ov)
India vs England
|India 1st
|72-2 (9.0 ov)
|England 1st
|147-7 (20.0 ov)
|India Women need 76 runs to win from 11.0 overs
India 1st Innings72-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Verma
|c Wilson b Knight
|30
|25
|4
|0
|120.00
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Winfield b Sciver
|15
|10
|3
|0
|150.00
|J.I. Rodrigues
|Not out
|23
|16
|4
|0
|143.75
|H. Kaur (c)
|Not out
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|Extras
|2nb, 1w,
|3
|Total
|9.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|72
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Mandhana 3.2ov
- 64 Verma 7.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Brunt
|1
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|11
|1
|11.00
|S. Glenn
|1.5
|0
|13
|0
|7.09
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.00
England 1st Innings147-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|c Kaur b Gayakwad
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Pandey b Gayakwad
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|N.R. Sciver
|c Sharma b Yadav
|20
|18
|4
|0
|111.11
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Rodrigues b Pandey
|67
|44
|8
|2
|152.27
|F.C. Wilson
|b Pandey
|7
|11
|0
|0
|63.64
|T.T. Beaumont
|s Bhatia b Sharma
|37
|27
|4
|1
|137.04
|K.H. Brunt
|c Mandhana b Sharma
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|L. Winfield
|Not out
|8
|7
|0
|0
|114.29
|A. Shrubsole
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|147
- To Bat:
- S. Ecclestone,
- S. Glenn
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Jones 0.5ov
- 9 Wyatt 2.1ov
- 38 Sciver 6.2ov
- 59 Wilson 9.6ov
- 128 Knight 17.3ov
- 137 Beaumont 18.2ov
- 147 Brunt 18.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.S. Gayakwad
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|S. Pandey
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|R.P. Yadav
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|D.B. Sharma
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.50
|Kaur
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|P. Vastrakar
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jan 2020
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- D M Koch, C A Polosak
- TV Umpire
- A K Wilds
Live Commentary
-
8.6
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
8.5
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
8.4
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Yorker, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
8.3
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, cutting, Played to gully for no runs.
-
8.2
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
8.2
Wide Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
8.1
Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.6
Heather Knight to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
7.5
Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
7.4
Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
7.3
OUT! Caught. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Wilson.
-
7.2
Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
7.1
Heather Knight to Shafali Verma. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
6.6
Sarah Glenn to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
6.5
Sarah Glenn to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
6.4
Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
6.3
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
6.2
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
6.1
Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
5.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
5.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.
-
5.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
5.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
4.6
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Half volley, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
4.5
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pulling, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
-
4.4
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.3
FREE HIT. Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
4.3
No ball Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
4.2
Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, driving, in the air under control to third man for 1 run.
-
4.1
Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.6
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.5
APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.
-
3.4
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.
-
3.2
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on, by Winfield.
-
3.1
Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
2.6
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.5
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
2.4
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
2.3
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.
-
2.2
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
2.1
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
1.6
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.5
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.4
FREE HIT. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
-
1.4
No ball Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
1.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.2
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.1
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Caught.
-
0.6
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
0.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
0.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
0.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
19.6
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
19.5
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, Switch Hit, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
19.4
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to mid off for 2 runs.
-
19.3
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 2 runs.
-
19.2
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
19.1
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Anya Shrubsole. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air under control to backward square leg for 1 run.