Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

72-2

In Play
Badge

England

147-7  (20.0 ov)

India Women need 76 runs to win from 11.0 overs

India vs England

SUMMARY
India 1st 72-2 (9.0 ov)
England 1st 147-7 (20.0 ov)
India Women need 76 runs to win from 11.0 overs

India 1st Innings72-2

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Verma c Wilson b Knight 30 25 4 0 120.00
S.S. Mandhana c Winfield b Sciver 15 10 3 0 150.00
J.I. Rodrigues Not out 23 16 4 0 143.75
H. Kaur (c) Not out 1 5 0 0 20.00
Extras 2nb, 1w, 3
Total 9.0 Overs, 2 wkts 72
To Bat: 
T. Bhatia,
V. Krishnamurthy,
D.B. Sharma,
S. Pandey,
P. Vastrakar,
R.S. Gayakwad,
R.P. Yadav

Fall of Wickets

  1. 27 Mandhana 3.2ov
  2. 64 Verma 7.3ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ecclestone 2 0 12 0 6.00
Brunt 1 0 16 0 16.00
Shrubsole 2 0 13 0 6.50
N.R. Sciver 1 0 11 1 11.00
S. Glenn 1.5 0 13 0 7.09
H.C. Knight 1 0 3 1 3.00

England 1st Innings147-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones c Kaur b Gayakwad 1 4 0 0 25.00
D.N. Wyatt c Pandey b Gayakwad 4 5 0 0 80.00
N.R. Sciver c Sharma b Yadav 20 18 4 0 111.11
H.C. Knight (c) c Rodrigues b Pandey 67 44 8 2 152.27
F.C. Wilson b Pandey 7 11 0 0 63.64
T.T. Beaumont s Bhatia b Sharma 37 27 4 1 137.04
K.H. Brunt c Mandhana b Sharma 2 3 0 0 66.67
L. Winfield Not out 8 7 0 0 114.29
A. Shrubsole Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 0
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 147
To Bat: 
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Jones 0.5ov
  2. 9 Wyatt 2.1ov
  3. 38 Sciver 6.2ov
  4. 59 Wilson 9.6ov
  5. 128 Knight 17.3ov
  6. 137 Beaumont 18.2ov
  7. 147 Brunt 18.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
R.S. Gayakwad 4 0 19 2 4.75
S. Pandey 4 0 33 2 8.25
R.P. Yadav 4 0 33 1 8.25
D.B. Sharma 4 0 30 2 7.50
Kaur 3 0 23 0 7.67
P. Vastrakar 1 0 9 0 9.00

Match Details

Date
31st Jan 2020
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
D M Koch, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
A K Wilds

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 31, 2020 5:37am

  •  

    8.6

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Yorker, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, cutting, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Wide Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    8.1

    Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Heather Knight to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    7.5

    Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.4

    Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  • 7.3

    OUT! Caught. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Wilson.

  •  

    7.2

    Heather Knight to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Heather Knight to Shafali Verma. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Sarah Glenn to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Sarah Glenn to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Sarah Glenn to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    5.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    4.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Half volley, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pulling, Played to backward square leg for no runs.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    FREE HIT. Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.3

    No ball Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    4.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, driving, in the air under control to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.

  • 3.2

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on, by Winfield.

  •  

    3.1

    Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    2.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    2.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, hit body to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, working, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    FREE HIT. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    No ball Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.1

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Jones, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.5

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, Switch Hit, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    19.4

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to mid off for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Lauren Winfield. Length ball, slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    19.1

    Rajeshwari Gayakwad to Anya Shrubsole. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air under control to backward square leg for 1 run.

Full Commentary