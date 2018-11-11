Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
India

137-3
Result
Pakistan

133-7

India Women win by 7 wickets

India vs Pakistan

India eased to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the Women's World T20

Mithali Raj scored her 16th T20I half-century for India

Mithali Raj's half-century helped India cruise to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's World T20 Group B match in Guyana.

SCORECARD

Raj struck 56 off 47 balls, hitting seven fours, as India chased down their target of 134 with an over spare.

Half-centuries from Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar for Pakistan in the first innings ensured a competitive match but Javeria Khan's side were penalised 10 runs after batters twice ran on the danger area.

After opting to bowl, India struck in the first over as Ayesha Zafar was caught at slip off Arundhati Reddy for a six-ball duck before two disastrous run outs left Pakistan 30-3.

A brilliant 93-run fourth-wicket partnership between Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar looked to have put Pakistan on course to set a challenging total.

Hemalatha had Maroof caught a long-on for 53 and although Dar (52) brought up her maiden T20I fifty off the next ball with a six, she was back in the pavilion when the Indian bowler got her second wicket in the over as Kaur took a simple catch extra cover.

Bismah Maroof scored her seventh T20I half-centuries for Pakistan

Pakistan closed on 133-7 but India began their innings 10-0 before a ball was bowled after two of Pakistan's batters ran on the danger area of the pitch, having previously been warned.

Smriti Mandhana (26) fell to Maroof with 73 on the board for India, Raj brought up her fifty off 42 balls, with a four through mid-wicket and although Diana Bag had her dismissed for 56 - Veda Krishnamurthy launched the ball to the mid-wicket boundary to seal the victory.

Match Details

Date
11th - 14th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, S Redfern
TV Umpire
C A Polosak
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M. Raj c Dar b Baig 56
S.S. Mandhana c Sohail b Maroof 26
J.I. Rodrigues c&b Dar 16
H. Kaur Not out 14
V. Krishnamurthy Not out 8
Extras 7w, 17
Total 19.0 Overs 137 - 3
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D. Baig 3 0 19 1
A. Amin 3 0 27 0
Mir 4 0 22 0
N.R. Dar 4 0 17 1
A. Riaz 2 0 21 0
Maroof 3 0 21 1
Full Bowling Card

