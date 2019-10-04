Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock struck centuries to help South Africa avoid the threat of a follow-on and reach 385-8 at stumps on day three of the first Test against India.

The Proteas resumed in some trouble on 39-3 in reply to their hosts' first-innings of 502-7 declared, but Elgar scored 160 off 287 balls before De Kock struck 111 off 163 deliveries.

The pair put on 164 runs for the sixth wicket, allowing South Africa to ease past the follow-on mark but at stumps the Proteas were still 117 runs in arrears after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5-128) took his 27th five-wicket haul.

India's attempts to force home their early advantage were thwarted by South Africa, who lost only two wickets in the first two sessions.

Ishant Sharma trapped Temba Bavuma (18) lbw before lunch, while Faf du Plessis fell for 55 in the afternoon to end a partnership of 115 runs with Elgar.

That breakthrough brought Elgar and De Kock together and they weren't parted until the 100th over when Elgar holed out to deep mid-wicket off Ravindra Jadeja (2-116).

De Kock helped South Africa cross 350 in the next over but fell to Ashwin, pushing the ball onto the stumps off his pads. Ashwin made it a quick double blow as he bowled Vernon Philander for a 10-ball duck.