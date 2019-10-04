Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

70
Result
Badge

South Africa

175-3

South Africa Women win by 105 runs

India vs South Africa

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock hit centuries as South Africa frustrate India

Proteas still trail by 117 after five-wicket haul for Ashwin

Opener Dean Elgar shared a stand of 164 with Quinton de Kock

Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock struck centuries to help South Africa avoid the threat of a follow-on and reach 385-8 at stumps on day three of the first Test against India.

SCORECARD

The Proteas resumed in some trouble on 39-3 in reply to their hosts' first-innings of 502-7 declared, but Elgar scored 160 off 287 balls before De Kock struck 111 off 163 deliveries.

The pair put on 164 runs for the sixth wicket, allowing South Africa to ease past the follow-on mark but at stumps the Proteas were still 117 runs in arrears after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5-128) took his 27th five-wicket haul.

India's attempts to force home their early advantage were thwarted by South Africa, who lost only two wickets in the first two sessions.

Ishant Sharma trapped Temba Bavuma (18) lbw before lunch, while Faf du Plessis fell for 55 in the afternoon to end a partnership of 115 runs with Elgar.

That breakthrough brought Elgar and De Kock together and they weren't parted until the 100th over when Elgar holed out to deep mid-wicket off Ravindra Jadeja (2-116).

De Kock helped South Africa cross 350 in the next over but fell to Ashwin, pushing the ball onto the stumps off his pads. Ashwin made it a quick double blow as he bowled Vernon Philander for a 10-ball duck.

Match Details

Date
4th Oct 2019
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lalbhai Contractor Stadium
Umpires
Y C Barde, C Ravikanthreddy
TV Umpire
J Madanagopal

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Verma c Lee b Ismail 4
S.S. Mandhana c Luus b de Klerk 5
J.I. Rodrigues lbw Ismail 0
H. Kaur b Khaka 1
D.B. Sharma c Bosch b de Klerk 2
V. Krishnamurthy lbw Bosch 26
T. Bhatia c Luus b Bosch 0
A. Reddy c Luus b de Klerk 22
M. Joshi Not out 3
A.A. Patil b Shangase 3
P.Y. Poonam b Shangase 0
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total All Out, 17.3 Overs 70
Full Batting Card

south africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Ismail 4 1 11 2
A. Khaka 3 1 9 1
N. de Klerk 4 1 18 3
A.E. Bosch 3 0 13 2
S. Luus 3 1 17 0
N. Shangase 0.3 0 0 2
Full Bowling Card

