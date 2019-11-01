Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Ireland

137-9
Result
Badge

Holland

158-4

Netherlands win by 21 runs

Ireland vs Holland

Netherlands beat Ireland to reach ICC World T20 Qualifier final

The Netherlands play Papua New Guinea or Namibia in Saturday's final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.20pm

Ryan ten Doeschate struck three boundaries and two sixes in an unbeaten 43 from 22 balls

The Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs in Dubai on Friday to reach the final of the ICC World T20 Qualifier.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Both teams have already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia by virtue of finishing as one of the top six sides in the tournament, but it will be the Netherlands who now have the chance of being crowned competition champs when they face either Papua New Guinea or Namibia in Saturday's final.

Seasoned county cricket veteran for Essex Ryan ten Doeschate starred with the bat for the Dutch, striking three boundaries and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 43 off 22 balls, while Ben Cooper (37 off 35) and Roelof van der Merwe (25no off 16) too contributed to a total of 158-4.

Ireland's run-chase got off to a rip-roaring start, with openers Paul Stirling (29 off 24) and Kevin O'Brien (22 off 22) bringing up a fifty partnership inside seven overs.

But slow-left-arm spinner Van der Merwe (2-19) came into the attack and removed both to turn the game, first picking up O'Brien caught in the deep in his opening over and then bowling Stirling in his second.

The rest of the innings followed suit, with the Ireland batsmen completely flummoxed by spin, as Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar claimed 3-17 to run through the middle order - Ireland ultimately falling well short on 137-9.

Watch the final of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.20pm on Saturday. Watch Ireland in the third-place playoff beforehand, from 10am.

Match Details

Date
1st Nov 2019
Toss
Ireland won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A G Wharf, S I S Saikat

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling b van der Merwe 29
K.J. O'Brien c Cooper b van der Merwe 22
A. Balbirnie b Klaassen 8
G.J. Delany c van der Gugten b Klaassen 20
H.T. Tector c Ackermann b Seelaar 7
G.C. Wilson b Seelaar 2
M.R. Adair c van Meekeren b Seelaar 2
S.R. Thompson c&b van Meekeren 6
G.H. Dockrell Not out 25
C.A. Young c Seelaar b Glover 1
W.B. Rankin Not out 8
Extras 2nb, 5w, 7
Total 20.0 Overs 137 - 9
Full Batting Card

holland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
F. Klaassen 4 0 32 2
P.A. van Meekeren 4 0 36 1
T. van der Gugten 1 0 11 0
B. Glover 3 0 22 1
van der Merwe 4 0 19 2
Seelaar 4 0 17 3
Full Bowling Card

