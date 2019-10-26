Ireland vs Nigeria

Craig Young took a career-best 4-13 as Ireland hammered Nigeria to secure their place in the T20 Qualifier playoffs.

In their final game of the pool stage, Ireland kept Nigeria to 66-9 from their 20 overs, the equal lowest T20I total in a completed innings, before knocking off the runs with 13.5 overs to spare to seal an eight-wicket win.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Nigeria slumped to 13-3 in the fifth over when Mark Adair (2-10) had Daniel Gim caught behind and while they limped their way to the end of the allocated overs, they never recovered.

Young took two wickets in his final over to leave the group's bottom side nine down but they survived the last eight balls of the innings with Sesan Adedeji finishing unbeaten on 19.

Ireland needed just 6.1 overs to get over the line with Kevin O'Brien smashing 32 from 17 balls before Gareth Delany (11no) and Adair (10no) finished the job.

Ireland have moved top of Group B but need Jersey to shock Oman on Sunday to stay there and claim the automatic place at next year's T20 World Cup.