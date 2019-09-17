Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland beat Scotland by four wickets in the latest game of the Tri-Nation Series with George Munsey unable to repeat his fireworks a day earlier against the Netherlands.

SCORECARD

Scotland batsman Munsey had smashed 127 not out from just 56 balls in the 58-run win over the Dutch on Monday, with his innings containing 14 sixes and helping his side blast the third-highest T20I stand in history of 200 with opening partner Kyle Coetzer (89).

Munsey fired fleetingly against Ireland, smiting 34 from 20 balls, but was outgunned by team-mate Calum MacLeod (72 off 42) as Scotland posted 193-7 at Malahide.

However, Ireland topped that total with 14 balls in reserve thanks to half-centuries from Gareth Delany (52 off 28) and Andrew Balbirnie (64 off 32)

Ireland are back in action against Netherlands on Wednesday, with the two sides hoping for better weather than they encountered on Sunday when their first match in the competition was rained off.

Scotland play Netherlands again on Thursday before the six-match tournament concludes on Friday with a second meeting between Ireland and Scotland.