Day 1 of 1
Badge

Ireland

194-6
Result
Badge

Scotland

193-7

Ireland win by 4 wickets

Ireland vs Scotland

Ireland beat Scotland by four wickets in T20 Tri-Series clash in Dublin

Andrew Balbirnie's half-century helped Ireland beat Scotland

Ireland beat Scotland by four wickets in the latest game of the Tri-Nation Series with George Munsey unable to repeat his fireworks a day earlier against the Netherlands.

Scotland batsman Munsey had smashed 127 not out from just 56 balls in the 58-run win over the Dutch on Monday, with his innings containing 14 sixes and helping his side blast the third-highest T20I stand in history of 200 with opening partner Kyle Coetzer (89).

Munsey fired fleetingly against Ireland, smiting 34 from 20 balls, but was outgunned by team-mate Calum MacLeod (72 off 42) as Scotland posted 193-7 at Malahide.

George Munsey smashed 127 not out against Netherlands on Monday

However, Ireland topped that total with 14 balls in reserve thanks to half-centuries from Gareth Delany (52 off 28) and Andrew Balbirnie (64 off 32)

Ireland are back in action against Netherlands on Wednesday, with the two sides hoping for better weather than they encountered on Sunday when their first match in the competition was rained off.

Scotland play Netherlands again on Thursday before the six-match tournament concludes on Friday with a second meeting between Ireland and Scotland.

Match Details

Date
17th Sep 2019
Toss
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Village
Umpires
R Shah, A J Neill

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.J. O'Brien c Tahir b Evans 17
G.J. Delany c Munsey b Watt 52
A. Balbirnie c&b Berrington 64
H.T. Tector s Cross b Tahir 21
G.C. Wilson c Coetzer b Watt 13
L. Tucker lbw Watt 7
S.C. Getkate Not out 2
M.R. Adair Not out 4
Extras 5w, 4b, 5lb 14
Total 17.4 Overs 194 - 6
scotland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.C. Evans 3 0 37 1
H. Tahir 4 0 43 1
M.R.J. Watt 4 0 38 3
S. Sharif 2.4 0 30 0
Coetzer 0.5 0 10 0
M.A. Leask 1 0 16 0
R.D. Berrington 3 0 21 1
