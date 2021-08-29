Ireland vs Zimbabwe

Kevin O'Brien and George Dockrell led Ireland to a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Dublin as they levelled their five-match T20 international series at 1-1.

Having seen a dramatic finish in the opening T20 match of the series, this was another close ending as Ireland managed to chase down Zimbabwe's total of 152 with nine balls to spare.

O'Brien was the top scorer in the match with 60 from 41 balls, while Dockrell (33*) sealed victory by hitting three boundaries in a row.

The third T20 international takes place on Wednesday, September 1.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Zimbabwe openers Wessley Madhevere (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (11) scored 35 from the first five overs before Shane Getkate (3-20) had Madhevere caught behind.

Marumani was then run out before Getkate also dismissed Dion Myers to leave Zimbabwe 41-3.

Zimbabwe looked to be in trouble when Craig Ervine (15) and Regis Chakabva (10) were both dismissed with the score on 64.

However, an unbeaten 88-run stand between Milton Shumba (46*) and Ryan Burl (37*) helped the tourists post 152-5 from their 20 overs.

Ireland started positively in reply as Paul Stirling (37) and O'Brien put on 59 for the first wicket.

Captain Andy Balbirnie was bowled for five before O'Brien was caught behind to leave Ireland 129-3 with four overs remaining.

It looked set up for a close finish with the host needing 12 from 12 balls, but three consecutive fours from Dockrell sealed the win with nine balls to spare.