Cricket Match
Ireland
35-0 (5.0 ov)
England
Ireland vs England
|Ireland 1st
|31-0 (4.1 ov)
|Ireland Women are 35 for 0 with 15.0 overs left
Ireland 1st Innings31-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Hunter
|Not out
|15
|13
|2
|0
|115.38
|G.H. Lewis
|Not out
|19
|17
|4
|0
|111.76
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|4.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|31
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.K. Bell
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Brunt
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1.1
|0
|7
|0
|6.00
|C.E. Dean
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Feb 2023
- Toss
- Ireland Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, T P L N D Perera
- TV Umpire
- N Janani
- Match Referee
- S A Fritz
- Reserve Umpire
- V Rathi
Live Commentary
-
4.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
4.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Capsey.
-
4.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
4.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Capsey, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
4.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to cover for 1 run, run save by Dunkley.
-
4.1
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.6
Charlie Dean to Amy Hunter. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.5
Charlie Dean to Gaby Lewis. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
3.4
Charlie Dean to Gaby Lewis. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.3
Charlie Dean to Gaby Lewis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
3.2
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Gaby Lewis. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Hunter. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Bell.
-
2.6
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Glenn, appeal made for L.B.W. That's sliding down the leg.
-
2.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Capsey.
-
2.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
2.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Gaby Lewis. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Hunter. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Wyatt, fielded by Capsey.
-
1.6
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Gaby Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
1.5
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Gaby Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
1.4
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Amy Hunter. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell.
-
1.3
FOUR! Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Amy Hunter. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.2
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Amy Hunter. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.1
FOUR! Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Amy Hunter. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
0.6
FOUR! Lauren Bell to Gaby Lewis. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Lauren Bell to Gaby Lewis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed in the air under control to point for no runs, dropped catch by Wyatt, fielded by Dean.
-
0.4
Lauren Bell to Gaby Lewis. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
0.3
Lauren Bell to Gaby Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
0.2
FOUR! Lauren Bell to Gaby Lewis. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Lauren Bell to Amy Hunter. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.