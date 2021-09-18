Cricket Match
Kent
154-6 (18.3 ov)
Sussex
Kent vs Sussex
Kent 1st Innings154-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|b Garton
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|D.J. Bell-Drummond
|c Bopara b Jordan
|82
|51
|7
|2
|160.78
|J.L. Denly
|c Jordan b Garton
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|S.W. Billings (c)
|b Bopara
|14
|14
|1
|0
|100.00
|J.A. Leaning
|b Mills
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Cox
|c Salt b Mills
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.I. Stevens
|Not out
|36
|22
|5
|0
|163.64
|G. Stewart
|Not out
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|Extras
|2nb, 4w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|18.3 Overs, 6 wkts
|154
- To Bat:
- Q.A. Kamawal,
- M.E. Milnes,
- F.J. Klaassen
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Crawley 2.3ov
- 51 Denly 5.3ov
- 93 Billings 10.6ov
- 94 Leaning 11.3ov
- 94 Cox 11.4ov
- 136 Bell-Drummond 16.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|G.H.S. Garton
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|Wiese
|1
|0
|15
|0
|15.00
|T.S. Mills
|3
|0
|26
|2
|8.67
|Jordan
|3.2
|0
|26
|1
|7.80
|A.C. Lenham
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|Beer
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|Bopara
|2
|0
|21
|1
|10.50
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Sep 2021
- Toss
- Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- N L Bainton
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
18.3
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, Scoop, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
18.2
Chris Jordan to Grant Stewart. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, run save by Wiese.
-
18.1
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, driving, Edged to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ward.
-
17.6
Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for 1 run, fielded by Beer.
-
17.5
Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
17.4
Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Yorker, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Garton.
-
17.3
Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Edged to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
17.2
Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Back of a length, pulling, Edged back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.1
Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.
-
16.6
Chris Jordan to Grant Stewart. Yorker, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
16.5
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Yorker, defending, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Garton.
-
16.4
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bopara.
-
16.3
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
16.2
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Bopara.
-
16.2
Wide Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Slower length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
16.1
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Garton.
-
15.6
FOUR! George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
15.5
George Garton to Darren Stevens. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.4
FOUR! George Garton to Darren Stevens. Full toss, cutting, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.3
George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
15.2
George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Slower ball short, pulling, hit body for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
15.2
Wide George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
15.1
George Garton to Darren Stevens. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
14.6
Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs, fielded by Lenham.
-
14.5
Ravi Bopara to Darren Stevens. Slower length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.
-
14.4
FOUR! Ravi Bopara to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
14.3
Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
14.2
FOUR! Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
14.1
Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wright.
-
13.6
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, working, Edged to gully for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.
-
13.5
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rawlins.
-
13.4
Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.
-
13.3
Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
13.2
Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
13.1
FOUR! Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wiese.
-
12.5
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Back of a length, defending, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Beer.
-
12.4
Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lenham.
-
12.3
Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ward.
-
12.2
Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Garton.
-
12.1
Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Garton.
-
11.6
Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Yorker, pushing, Played to cover for 2 runs, fielded by Garton.
-
11.5
Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
11.4
OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Jordan Cox. Half volley, pushing, Edged, caught by Salt.
-
11.3
OUT! Bowled. Tymal Mills to Jack Leaning. Length ball, pushing, missed.
-
11.2
Tymal Mills to Jack Leaning. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
11.1
Tymal Mills to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
10.6
OUT! Bowled. Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, Slog, missed.
-
10.5
Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wright.
-
10.4
Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Lenham.
-
10.3
FREE HIT. SIX! Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
10.3
No ball Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Full toss, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Garton.
-
10.2
Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.1
Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
9.6
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
9.5
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bopara.
-
9.4
Will Beer to Sam Billings. Back of a length, working, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run.
-
9.3
FOUR! Will Beer to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
9.1
Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Rawlins, fielded by Jordan.
-
8.6
Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
8.5
Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
8.4
Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.
-
8.3
Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
8.2
Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
8.1
Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rawlins.