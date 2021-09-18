Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kent

154-6 (18.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Sussex

 

Kent vs Sussex

SUMMARY
Kent 1st 154-6 (18.3 ov)
Kent Spitfires are 154 for 6 with 1.3 overs left

Kent 1st Innings154-6

kent Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley b Garton 9 9 1 0 100.00
D.J. Bell-Drummond c Bopara b Jordan 82 51 7 2 160.78
J.L. Denly c Jordan b Garton 3 8 0 0 37.50
S.W. Billings (c) b Bopara 14 14 1 0 100.00
J.A. Leaning b Mills 0 2 0 0 0.00
J.M. Cox c Salt b Mills 0 1 0 0 0.00
D.I. Stevens Not out 36 22 5 0 163.64
G. Stewart Not out 3 5 0 0 60.00
Extras 2nb, 4w, 1lb 7
Total 18.3 Overs, 6 wkts 154
To Bat: 
Q.A. Kamawal,
M.E. Milnes,
F.J. Klaassen

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Crawley 2.3ov
  2. 51 Denly 5.3ov
  3. 93 Billings 10.6ov
  4. 94 Leaning 11.3ov
  5. 94 Cox 11.4ov
  6. 136 Bell-Drummond 16.2ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Sussex Bowling
O M R W Econ
G.H.S. Garton 4 0 24 2 6.00
Wiese 1 0 15 0 15.00
T.S. Mills 3 0 26 2 8.67
Jordan 3.2 0 26 1 7.80
A.C. Lenham 2 0 13 0 6.50
Beer 3 0 24 0 8.00
Bopara 2 0 21 1 10.50

Match Details

Date
18th Sep 2021
Toss
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
N L Bainton
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 18, 2021 3:51pm

  •  

    18.3

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, Scoop, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Chris Jordan to Grant Stewart. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, run save by Wiese.

  •  

    18.1

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, driving, Edged to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ward.

  •  

    17.6

    Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for 1 run, fielded by Beer.

  •  

    17.5

    Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    17.4

    Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Yorker, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    17.3

    Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Edged to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    17.2

    Tymal Mills to Grant Stewart. Back of a length, pulling, Edged back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Slower length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.

  •  

    16.6

    Chris Jordan to Grant Stewart. Yorker, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Yorker, defending, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    16.4

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bopara.

  •  

    16.3

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  • 16.2

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Bopara.

  •  

    16.2

    Wide Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Slower length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    16.1

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    George Garton to Darren Stevens. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    15.4

    FOUR! George Garton to Darren Stevens. Full toss, cutting, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.3

    George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    15.2

    George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Slower ball short, pulling, hit body for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    15.2

    Wide George Garton to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    15.1

    George Garton to Darren Stevens. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    14.6

    Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs, fielded by Lenham.

  •  

    14.5

    Ravi Bopara to Darren Stevens. Slower length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mills.

  •  

    14.4

    FOUR! Ravi Bopara to Darren Stevens. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    14.2

    FOUR! Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wright.

  •  

    13.6

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, working, Edged to gully for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.

  •  

    13.5

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    13.4

    Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bopara.

  •  

    13.3

    Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Will Beer to Darren Stevens. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    12.5

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Back of a length, defending, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Beer.

  •  

    12.4

    Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run, fielded by Lenham.

  •  

    12.3

    Chris Jordan to Darren Stevens. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ward.

  •  

    12.2

    Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    12.1

    Chris Jordan to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    11.6

    Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Yorker, pushing, Played to cover for 2 runs, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    11.5

    Tymal Mills to Darren Stevens. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  • 11.4

    OUT! Caught. Tymal Mills to Jordan Cox. Half volley, pushing, Edged, caught by Salt.

  • 11.3

    OUT! Bowled. Tymal Mills to Jack Leaning. Length ball, pushing, missed.

  •  

    11.2

    Tymal Mills to Jack Leaning. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    11.1

    Tymal Mills to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  • 10.6

    OUT! Bowled. Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, Slog, missed.

  •  

    10.5

    Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wright.

  •  

    10.4

    Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Lenham.

  •  

    10.3

    FREE HIT. SIX! Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    No ball Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Full toss, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Garton.

  •  

    10.2

    Ravi Bopara to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Ravi Bopara to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    9.6

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    9.5

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bopara.

  •  

    9.4

    Will Beer to Sam Billings. Back of a length, working, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Will Beer to Sam Billings. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    9.1

    Will Beer to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, pulling, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Rawlins, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    8.6

    Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    8.5

    Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    8.4

    Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rawlins.

  •  

    8.3

    Archie Lenham to Sam Billings. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    8.2

    Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    8.1

    Archie Lenham to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rawlins.

Full Commentary