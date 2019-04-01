Sam Curran took four late wickets to help inspire a 14-run IPL win for Kings XI Punjab, as Delhi Capitals suffered an almighty batting collapse.

Chasing 167 to win, Delhi appeared to be in control thanks to a 62-run run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (39 off 26) and Colin Ingram (38 off 29 balls) that had reduced the equation to a more than manageable 30 needed from the final four overs.

But, Pant was bowled by Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris was run out next ball and then Curran (4-11) snared Ingram and Harshal Patel in a double-strike in the 18th over.

The Capitals lost a staggering seven wickets for just eight runs in the closing overs - Curran returning to take two in two in the last - as they crumbled to a second defeat in four. Kings XI, meanwhile, claim a third win from their opening four games.

Earlier, South Africa's David Miller top-scored for Kings XI with 43 from 30 balls. Curran also managed a quick-fire 20 from 10 balls opening the batting.

