Sam Curran takes four wickets as Delhi Capitals collapse to Kings XI defeat

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729

Surrey and England's Sam Curran claimed 4-11 in just his second ever game in the IPL

Sam Curran took four late wickets to help inspire a 14-run IPL win for Kings XI Punjab, as Delhi Capitals suffered an almighty batting collapse.

Chasing 167 to win, Delhi appeared to be in control thanks to a 62-run run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (39 off 26) and Colin Ingram (38 off 29 balls) that had reduced the equation to a more than manageable 30 needed from the final four overs.

But, Pant was bowled by Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris was run out next ball and then Curran (4-11) snared Ingram and Harshal Patel in a double-strike in the 18th over.

The Capitals lost a staggering seven wickets for just eight runs in the closing overs - Curran returning to take two in two in the last - as they crumbled to a second defeat in four. Kings XI, meanwhile, claim a third win from their opening four games.

Earlier, South Africa's David Miller top-scored for Kings XI with 43 from 30 balls. Curran also managed a quick-fire 20 from 10 balls opening the batting.

Match Details

Date
1st Apr 2019
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
V A Kulkarni
Match Referee
V N Kutty
Reserve Umpire
K S Manian Iyer

delhi BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.P. Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0
S. Dhawan lbw Ashwin 30
S.S. Iyer b Viljoen 28
R.R. Pant b Shami 39
C.A. Ingram c sub b Curran 38
C.H. Morris run out (Ashwin) 0
G.H. Vihari b Shami 2
H.V. Patel c Rahul b Curran 0
K.S. Rabada b Curran 0
A. Khan Not out 4
S. Lamichhane b Curran 0
Extras 5w, 6lb 11
Total All Out, 19.2 Overs 152
kings xi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ashwin 4 0 31 2
S.M. Curran 2.2 0 11 4
Shami 4 0 27 2
G.C. Viljoen 3 0 22 1
M. Zadran 4 0 36 0
M. Ashwin 2 0 19 0
