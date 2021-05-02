Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kings XI

35-1 (5.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

Delhi

 

Punjab Kings are 35 for 1 with 14.5 overs left

Kings XI vs Delhi

SUMMARY
Kings XI 1st 35-1 (5.1 ov)
Kings XI 1st Innings35-1

kings xi Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.S. Singh c Smith b Rabada 12 16 0 1 75.00
M.A. Agarwal (c) Not out 10 7 1 0 142.86
C.H. Gayle Not out 13 8 1 1 162.50
Extras 0
Total 5.1 Overs, 1 wkts 35
To Bat: 
D.J. Malan,
D.J. Hooda,
M.S. Khan,
H. Brar,
C.J. Jordan,
R.P. Meredith,
R. Bishnoi,
M. Shami

Fall of Wickets

  1. 17 Singh 3.3ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Delhi Bowling
O M R W Econ
Sharma 2 1 9 0 4.50
M.P. Stoinis 1 0 6 0 6.00
K. Rabada 1 0 3 1 3.00
A. Khan 0.3 0 6 0 12.00

Match Details

Date
2nd May 2021
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
A Y Dandekar, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
J Madanagopal
Match Referee
S Singh
Reserve Umpire
N Singh

Live Commentary

Last Updated: May 2, 2021 3:25pm

  •  

    5.1

    SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Avesh Khan to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Rabada, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    4.4

    Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Avesh Khan to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Shaw, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    4.1

    Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    3.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    3.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    3.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  • 3.3

    OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Simran Singh. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Smith. Simran Singh tries to go big but mistimes the ball straight into the hands of Smith.

  •  

    3.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    3.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    2.6

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    2.5

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    2.4

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    2.3

    SIX! Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. Slashes away for a maximum.

  •  

    2.2

    Ishant Sharma to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, dropped catch by Khan.

  •  

    2.1

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    1.6

    Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    1.5

    Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Shaw.

  •  

    1.4

    Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    1.3

    Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    1.2

    Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    1.1

    Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    0.6

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    0.5

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    0.4

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.3

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.2

    Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

Full Commentary