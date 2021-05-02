Cricket Match
Kings XI
35-1 (5.1 ov)
Delhi
Kings XI vs Delhi
|Kings XI 1st
|35-1 (5.1 ov)
|Punjab Kings are 35 for 1 with 14.5 overs left
Kings XI 1st Innings35-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.S. Singh
|c Smith b Rabada
|12
|16
|0
|1
|75.00
|M.A. Agarwal (c)
|Not out
|10
|7
|1
|0
|142.86
|C.H. Gayle
|Not out
|13
|8
|1
|1
|162.50
|Extras
|0
|Total
|5.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|35
Fall of Wickets
- 17 Singh 3.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Sharma
|2
|1
|9
|0
|4.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|K. Rabada
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.00
|A. Khan
|0.3
|0
|6
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd May 2021
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A Y Dandekar, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- J Madanagopal
- Match Referee
- S Singh
- Reserve Umpire
- N Singh
Live Commentary
-
5.1
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
4.6
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.5
Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Rabada, fielded by Patel.
-
4.4
Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
4.3
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Avesh Khan to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Shaw, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
4.1
Avesh Khan to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
3.6
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
3.5
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
3.4
Kagiso Rabada to Chris Gayle. Half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Simran Singh. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Smith. Simran Singh tries to go big but mistimes the ball straight into the hands of Smith.
-
3.2
Kagiso Rabada to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
3.1
Kagiso Rabada to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
2.6
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.5
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
2.4
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.3
SIX! Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. Slashes away for a maximum.
-
2.2
Ishant Sharma to Mayank Agarwal. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, dropped catch by Khan.
-
2.1
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
1.6
Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
1.5
Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Shaw.
-
1.4
Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
1.3
Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dhawan.
-
1.2
Marcus Stoinis to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
1.1
Marcus Stoinis to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.6
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
0.5
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
0.4
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.3
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Ishant Sharma to Simran Singh. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.