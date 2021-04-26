Cricket Match
Kings XI
47-3 (9.4 ov)
Kolkata
Kings XI vs Kolkata
|Kings XI 1st
|47-3 (9.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings are 47 for 3 with 10.2 overs left
Kings XI 1st Innings47-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul (c)
|c Narine b Cummins
|19
|20
|2
|1
|95.00
|M.A. Agarwal
|Not out
|20
|27
|1
|1
|74.07
|C.H. Gayle
|c Karthik b Mavi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J. Hooda
|c Morgan b Krishna
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2w, 2lb
|4
|Total
|9.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|47
Fall of Wickets
- 36 Rahul 5.4ov
- 38 Gayle 6.3ov
- 42 Hooda 7.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Mavi
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|20
|1
|10.00
|Narine
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|M.P. Krishna
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3.00
|Russell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, Y C Barde
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- P J Bhatt
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
9.4
Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
9.3
Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
9.2
Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tripathi.
-
9.1
Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
8.6
Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to point for no runs.
-
8.5
Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to cover for 1 run.
-
8.4
Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to mid wicket for no runs.
-
8.3
Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
8.2
Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
8.1
Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs.
-
7.6
Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.
-
7.5
Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.
-
7.4
OUT! Caught. Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to backward point, caught by Morgan.
-
7.3
Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
7.2
Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill. Deepak Hooda looks to play uppishly but mistimes it into the hands of Morgan.
-
7.1
Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Morgan.
-
6.6
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
6.5
Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.
-
6.4
Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.4
Wide Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
6.3
OUT! Caught. Shivam Mavi to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge, caught by Karthik. A dream wicket for Shivam Mavi.
-
6.2
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tripathi.
-
6.1
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
5.6
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
5.5
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mavi.
-
5.4
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Narine. Pat Cummins gets the first breakthrough for KKR.
-
5.3
SIX! Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.
-
5.2
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
5.1
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mavi.
-
4.6
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
4.5
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
4.4
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.3
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
4.2
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
4.1
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Narine.
-
3.6
Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
3.5
Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
3.4
Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
3.3
Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
3.2
Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Mavi.
-
3.1
FOUR! Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Lokesh Rahul makes room and sliced it nicely to the fence for a boundary.
-
2.6
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.5
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Narine.
-
2.4
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.3
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.
-
2.2
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.1
FOUR! Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
1.6
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Beautifully placed it to the deep backward ropes for a boundary.
-
1.5
Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Tripathi.
-
1.4
Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Narine.
-
1.3
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
1.2
Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rana.
-
1.1
SIX! Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.
-
1.1
Wide Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.6
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.5
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Narine.
-
0.4
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
0.3
Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
0.2
Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rana.