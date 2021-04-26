Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kings XI

47-3 (9.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Kolkata

 

Punjab Kings are 47 for 3 with 10.2 overs left

Kings XI vs Kolkata

SUMMARY
Kings XI 1st 47-3 (9.4 ov)
Kings XI 1st Innings47-3

kings xi Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul (c) c Narine b Cummins 19 20 2 1 95.00
M.A. Agarwal Not out 20 27 1 1 74.07
C.H. Gayle c Karthik b Mavi 0 1 0 0 0.00
D.J. Hooda c Morgan b Krishna 1 4 0 0 25.00
N. Pooran Not out 3 6 0 0 50.00
Extras 2w, 2lb 4
Total 9.4 Overs, 3 wkts 47
To Bat: 
M.C. Henriques,
M.S. Khan,
C.J. Jordan,
M. Shami,
R. Bishnoi,
A. Singh

Fall of Wickets

  1. 36 Rahul 5.4ov
  2. 38 Gayle 6.3ov
  3. 42 Hooda 7.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Kolkata Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Mavi 4 0 13 1 3.25
P.J. Cummins 2 0 20 1 10.00
Narine 1 0 7 0 7.00
M.P. Krishna 1 0 3 1 3.00
Russell 1 0 1 0 1.00

Match Details

Date
26th Apr 2021
Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
P R Reiffel, Y C Barde
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
P J Bhatt
Reserve Umpire
A Y Dandekar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 26, 2021 3:53pm

  •  

    9.4

    Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.

  •  

    9.3

    Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    9.2

    Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tripathi.

  •  

    9.1

    Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    8.6

    Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to point for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Andre Russell to Nicholas Pooran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, for no runs, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    8.2

    Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.1

    Andre Russell to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.

  •  

    7.5

    Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.

  • 7.4

    OUT! Caught. Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to backward point, caught by Morgan.

  •  

    7.3

    Prasidh Krishna to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill. Deepak Hooda looks to play uppishly but mistimes it into the hands of Morgan.

  •  

    7.1

    Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Morgan.

  •  

    6.6

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    6.5

    Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.

  •  

    6.4

    Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Wide Shivam Mavi to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.

  • 6.3

    OUT! Caught. Shivam Mavi to Chris Gayle. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge, caught by Karthik. A dream wicket for Shivam Mavi.

  •  

    6.2

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tripathi.

  •  

    6.1

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Russell.

  •  

    5.6

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

  •  

    5.5

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mavi.

  • 5.4

    OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Narine. Pat Cummins gets the first breakthrough for KKR.

  •  

    5.3

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

  •  

    5.1

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Mavi.

  •  

    4.6

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    4.5

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    4.4

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    4.2

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    4.1

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Narine.

  •  

    3.6

    Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    3.5

    Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    3.4

    Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

  •  

    3.3

    Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    3.2

    Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Mavi.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Sunil Narine to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Lokesh Rahul makes room and sliced it nicely to the fence for a boundary.

  •  

    2.6

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    2.5

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Narine.

  •  

    2.4

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    2.3

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.

  •  

    2.2

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Beautifully placed it to the deep backward ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    1.5

    Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Tripathi.

  •  

    1.4

    Pat Cummins to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Narine.

  •  

    1.3

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Russell.

  •  

    1.2

    Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rana.

  •  

    1.1

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Wide Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.

  •  

    0.6

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    0.5

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Narine.

  •  

    0.4

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    0.3

    Shivam Mavi to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    0.2

    Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shivam Mavi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Rana.

Full Commentary