Cricket Match
Kings XI
Mumbai
64-2 (11.3 ov)
Kings XI vs Mumbai
|Mumbai 1st
|64-2 (11.3 ov)
|Mumbai Indians are 64 for 2 with 8.3 overs left
Mumbai 1st Innings64-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Henriques b Hooda
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|Not out
|45
|36
|3
|2
|125.00
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|c Rahul b Bishnoi
|6
|17
|0
|0
|35.29
|S.A. Yadav
|Not out
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|Extras
|0
|Total
|11.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|64
Fall of Wickets
- 7 de Kock 1.6ov
- 26 Kishan 6.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Henriques
|3
|0
|12
|0
|4.00
|D.J. Hooda
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2.50
|Shami
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|R. Bishnoi
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3.50
|F.A. Allen
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|A. Singh
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Apr 2021
- Toss
- Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- C Shamsuddin, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- H A S Khalid
- Match Referee
- V N Kutty
- Reserve Umpire
- U V Gandhe
Live Commentary
-
11.3
SIX! Deepak Hooda to Rohit Sharma. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
11.2
Deepak Hooda to Rohit Sharma. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.
-
11.1
Deepak Hooda to Rohit Sharma. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
10.6
Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
10.5
Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
10.4
Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Agarwal.
-
10.3
FOUR! Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
10.2
Arshdeep Singh to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
10.1
Arshdeep Singh to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.6
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.5
SIX! Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Marvellous stroke! Rohit powers it over the fence for a maximum.
-
9.4
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, run save by Pooran.
-
9.3
Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.
-
9.2
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
9.1
Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
8.6
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.5
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
8.4
Ravi Bishnoi to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
8.3
Ravi Bishnoi to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
8.2
Ravi Bishnoi to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
8.1
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.
-
7.6
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hooda.
-
7.5
Fabian Allen to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.
-
7.4
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hooda.
-
7.3
Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.2
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
7.1
FOUR! Fabian Allen to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
6.6
OUT! Caught. Ravi Bishnoi to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge, caught by Rahul. Bishnoi relieves Ishan of his misery as he sends him back to the pavilion.
-
6.5
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
6.4
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.
-
6.3
Ravi Bishnoi to Ishan Kishan. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
6.2
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hooda.
-
6.1
Ravi Bishnoi to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
5.6
Mohammed Shami to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for 1 run.
-
5.5
Mohammed Shami to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Henriques.
-
5.4
Mohammed Shami to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Allen.
-
5.3
Mohammed Shami to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Allen, fielded by Hooda.
-
5.2
Mohammed Shami to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
5.1
Mohammed Shami to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Allen, fielded by Singh.
-
4.6
FOUR! Moises Henriques to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Put away! Rohit dispatches it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
4.5
Moises Henriques to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
4.4
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Pooran, fielded by Gayle.
-
4.3
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
4.2
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
4.1
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
3.6
Deepak Hooda to Ishan Kishan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Allen. A solid start for Punjab as they manage to keep the MI batters in check.
-
3.5
Deepak Hooda to Ishan Kishan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
3.4
Deepak Hooda to Ishan Kishan. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
3.3
Deepak Hooda to Ishan Kishan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.2
Deepak Hooda to Ishan Kishan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit body to first slip for no runs, fielded by Gayle.
-
3.1
Deepak Hooda to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
2.6
Moises Henriques to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Hooda, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.5
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
2.4
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
2.3
Moises Henriques to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
2.2
Moises Henriques to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter full toss, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
2.1
APPEAL! Moises Henriques to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul, appeal made for Caught.