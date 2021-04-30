Cricket Match
Kings XI
179-5 (20.0 ov)
Bangalore
44-1
Kings XI vs Bangalore
|Bangalore 1st
|44-1 (6.3 ov)
|Kings XI 1st
|179-5 (20.0 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore need 136 runs to win from 13.3 overs
Bangalore 1st Innings44-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|25
|21
|2
|1
|119.05
|D. Padikkal
|b Meredith
|7
|6
|0
|1
|116.67
|R. Patidar
|Not out
|10
|12
|1
|0
|83.33
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|6.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|44
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Padikkal 2.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.P. Meredith
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
|Shami
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|R. Bishnoi
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|H. Brar
|0.2
|0
|6
|0
|18.00
Kings XI 1st Innings179-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul (c)
|Not out
|91
|57
|7
|5
|159.65
|P.S. Singh
|c Kohli b Jamieson
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|C.H. Gayle
|c de Villiers b Sams
|46
|24
|6
|2
|191.67
|N. Pooran
|c Ahmed b Jamieson
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.J. Hooda
|c Patidar b Ahmed
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.56
|M.S. Khan
|b Chahal
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Brar
|Not out
|25
|17
|1
|2
|147.06
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|179
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Singh 3.3ov
- 99 Gayle 10.4ov
- 107 Pooran 11.3ov
- 117 Hooda 13.6ov
- 118 Khan 14.4ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.R. Sams
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|M. Siraj
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|K.A. Jamieson
|3
|0
|32
|2
|10.67
|Chahal
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|H.V. Patel
|4
|0
|53
|0
|13.25
|S. Ahmed
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- S Ravi, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- J Madanagopal
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- Y C Barde
Live Commentary
-
6.3
Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, overthrow by Bishnoi, mis-fielded by Khan.
-
6.2
Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
6.1
SIX! Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
5.6
Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hooda.
-
5.5
Ravi Bishnoi to Rajat Patidar. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hooda.
-
5.4
Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Meredith, fielded by Khan.
-
5.3
Ravi Bishnoi to Virat Kohli. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
5.2
Ravi Bishnoi to Rajat Patidar. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
5.1
Ravi Bishnoi to Rajat Patidar. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.6
Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
4.5
FOUR! Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
4.3
Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
4.2
Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
4.1
Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Brar, shy attempt by Pooran, fielded by Jordan.
-
3.6
Mohammed Shami to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
3.5
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Meredith.
-
3.4
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.3
Mohammed Shami to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pooran, fielded by Jordan.
-
3.2
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
3.1
Mohammed Shami to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Meredith.
-
2.6
Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
2.5
Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Hooda, fielded by Jordan.
-
2.4
Riley Meredith to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
2.3
OUT! Bowled. Riley Meredith to Devdutt Padikkal. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, missed. A perfect reply from Meredith.
-
2.2
SIX! Riley Meredith to Devdutt Padikkal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep point for 6 runs.
-
2.1
Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishnoi.
-
1.6
Mohammed Shami to Devdutt Padikkal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Brar.
-
1.5
Mohammed Shami to Devdutt Padikkal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
1.4
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
1.3
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Hooda.
-
1.2
Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.1
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Kohli smashes the ball straight over the bowlers head.
-
0.6
Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Rahul, fielded by Singh.
-
0.5
FOUR! Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.4
APPEAL! Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Pooran, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.3
Riley Meredith to Devdutt Padikkal. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Jordan, fielded by Hooda.
-
0.2
Riley Meredith to Devdutt Padikkal. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Singh.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Riley Meredith to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
19.6
SIX! Harshal Patel to Harpreet Brar. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Punjab's innings come to an end and they have scored 179-5 on the board. Once again, Rahul leads from the front with his great knock and also, he bagged an orange cap. Bangalore bowlers have picked up wickets at regular interval and restricted Punjab for a par score. Stay tuned for the run chase.
-
19.5
Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Padikkal.
-
19.4
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
19.3
SIX! Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
19.2
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, down leg side backing away flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
19.1
Harshal Patel to Harpreet Brar. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
18.6
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
18.5
Mohammed Siraj to Harpreet Brar. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
18.4
Mohammed Siraj to Harpreet Brar. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
18.3
Mohammed Siraj to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
18.2
APPEAL! Mohammed Siraj to Harpreet Brar. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
18.1
Mohammed Siraj to Harpreet Brar. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
-
17.6
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
17.5
Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Padikkal.
-
17.4
Harshal Patel to Harpreet Brar. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
17.3
SIX! Harshal Patel to Harpreet Brar. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Harpreet is adding crucial runs for his side.
-
17.2
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Harpreet Brar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
17.1
Harshal Patel to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.