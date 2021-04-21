Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kolkata

 

In Play
Badge

Chennai

19-0  (2.1 ov)

Chennai Super Kings are 19 for 0 with 17.5 overs left

Kolkata vs Chennai

SUMMARY
Chennai 1st 9-0 (1.3 ov)
Chennai 1st Innings9-0

chennai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.D. Gaikwad Not out 12 8 1 1 150.00
F. du Plessis Not out 7 5 1 0 140.00
Extras 0
Total 1.3 Overs, 0 wkts 9
To Bat: 
M.M. Ali,
S.K. Raina,
A.T. Rayudu,
R.A. Jadeja,
M.S. Dhoni,
S.M. Curran,
S.N. Thakur,
L. Ngidi,
D.L. Chahar

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Kolkata Bowling
O M R W Econ
V.C. Vinod 1 0 4 0 4.00
P.J. Cummins 0.4 0 9 0 13.50

Match Details

Date
21st Apr 2021
Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Umpires
A Y Dandekar, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
S Singh
Reserve Umpire
Y C Barde

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 21, 2021 3:09pm

  •  

    2.1

    Sunil Narine to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    1.6

    SIX! Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vinod.

  •  

    1.4

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vinod.

  •  

    1.2

    Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Nicely timed! Faf puts it in the gap for a boundary.

  •  

    0.6

    Varun Chakravarthy to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nagarkoti.

  •  

    0.5

    Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.

  •  

    0.4

    Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.

  •  

    0.3

    Varun Chakravarthy to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Narine.

  •  

    0.2

    Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nagarkoti.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

Full Commentary