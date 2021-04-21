Cricket Match
Kolkata
Chennai
19-0 (2.1 ov)
Kolkata vs Chennai
|Chennai 1st
|9-0 (1.3 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings are 19 for 0 with 17.5 overs left
Chennai 1st Innings9-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.D. Gaikwad
|Not out
|12
|8
|1
|1
|150.00
|F. du Plessis
|Not out
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|9
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|V.C. Vinod
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|P.J. Cummins
|0.4
|0
|9
|0
|13.50
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Apr 2021
- Toss
- Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- A Y Dandekar, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- S Singh
- Reserve Umpire
- Y C Barde
Live Commentary
-
2.1
Sunil Narine to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
1.6
SIX! Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
1.5
Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vinod.
-
1.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
1.3
Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vinod.
-
1.2
Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.
-
1.1
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Nicely timed! Faf puts it in the gap for a boundary.
-
0.6
Varun Chakravarthy to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nagarkoti.
-
0.5
Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
0.4
Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Russell.
-
0.3
Varun Chakravarthy to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Narine.
-
0.2
Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nagarkoti.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Varun Chakravarthy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.