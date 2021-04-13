Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kolkata

84-2

In Play
Badge

Mumbai

152  (20.0 ov)

Kolkata Knight Riders need 69 runs to win from 9.3 overs

Kolkata vs Mumbai

SUMMARY
Kolkata 1st 84-2 (10.3 ov)
Mumbai 1st 152All out (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders need 69 runs to win from 9.3 overs

Kolkata 1st Innings84-2

kolkata Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N. Rana Not out 44 34 5 2 129.41
S. Gill c Pollard b Chahar 33 24 5 1 137.50
R.A. Tripathi c de Kock b Chahar 5 5 0 0 100.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2w, 2
Total 10.3 Overs, 2 wkts 84
To Bat: 
A.D. Russell,
E.J.G. Morgan,
D.K. Karthik,
S. Al Hasan,
P.J. Cummins,
H. Singh,
M.P. Krishna
V.C. Vinod

Fall of Wickets

  1. 72 Gill 8.5ov
  2. 84 Tripathi 10.3ov
Mumbai Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 3 0 23 0 7.67
M. Jansen 2 0 17 0 8.50
J.J. Bumrah 1 0 9 0 9.00
K.H. Pandya 2 0 9 0 4.50
Pollard 1 0 12 0 12.00
R.D. Chahar 1.1 0 12 1 10.29

Mumbai 1st Innings152 All out

mumbai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma (c) b Cummins 43 32 3 1 134.38
Q. de Kock c Tripathi b Vinod 2 6 0 0 33.33
S.A. Yadav c Gill b Al Hasan 56 36 7 2 155.56
I.P.K.P. Kishan c Krishna b Cummins 1 3 0 0 33.33
H.H. Pandya c Russell b Krishna 15 17 2 0 88.24
K.A. Pollard c Karthik b Russell 5 8 1 0 62.50
K.H. Pandya c Krishna b Russell 15 9 3 0 166.67
M. Jansen c Cummins b Russell 0 1 0 0 0.00
R.D. Chahar c Gill b Russell 8 7 0 0 114.29
J.J. Bumrah c Al Hasan b Russell 0 1 0 0 0.00
T.A. Boult Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total All Out, 20.0 Overs 152

Fall of Wickets

  1. 10 de Kock 1.6ov
  2. 86 Yadav 10.3ov
  3. 88 Kishan 11.1ov
  4. 115 Sharma 15.2ov
  5. 123 Pandya 16.2ov
  6. 125 Pollard 17.2ov
  7. 126 Jansen 17.3ov
  8. 150 Pandya 19.3ov
  9. 150 Bumrah 19.4ov
  10. 152 Chahar 19.6ov
Kolkata Bowling
O M R W Econ
Singh 2 0 17 0 8.50
V.C. Vinod 4 0 27 1 6.75
Al Hasan 4 0 23 1 5.75
P.J. Cummins 4 0 24 2 6.00
M.P. Krishna 4 0 42 1 10.50
Russell 2 0 15 5 7.50

Match Details

Date
13th Apr 2021
Toss
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
C Shamsuddin, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
S Chaturvedi
Reserve Umpire
H A S Khalid

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 13, 2021 5:51pm

  • 10.3

    OUT! Caught. Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, outside edge, caught by de Kock.

  •  

    10.2

    Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner length ball, to leg moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    10.1

    Rahul Chahar to Nitish Rana. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    9.6

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Full toss, off stump deep in crease working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    9.5

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Yorker, off stump backing away Steer, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    9.2

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    9.1

    Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.

  •  

    8.6

    Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  • 8.5

    OUT! Caught. Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Pollard. Gentle innings from Gill comes to an end.

  •  

    8.4

    SIX! Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    8.2

    Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Kieron Pollard to Shubman Gill. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jansen. Excellent over for KKR. They scored 12 runs in this over.

  •  

    7.5

    Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, to leg backing away pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.3

    SIX! Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya.

  •  

    7.1

    Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    6.6

    Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    6.5

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    6.4

    Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    6.3

    Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    6.2

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    6.1

    Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Cracking shot! The third boundary in this over for Gill.

  •  

    5.5

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    5.4

    FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, to leg deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    5.1

    Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    4.6

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, to leg down the track working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    4.5

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    4.4

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Bumrah, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    4.3

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    4.1

    Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    4.1

    Wide Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to second slip for 2 runs, mis-fielded by de Kock, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease glancing, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    3.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    3.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Kishan, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease defending, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    2.6

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    2.5

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    2.4

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kishan, fielded by Jansen.

  •  

    2.1

    SIX! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Into the stands! Aggressive intent from Nitish Rana.

  •  

    1.6

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump deep in crease Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    1.5

    Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, bottom edge to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    1.3

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    1.2

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    1.1

    Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.

Full Commentary