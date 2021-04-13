Cricket Match
Kolkata
84-2
Mumbai
152 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata vs Mumbai
|Kolkata 1st
|84-2 (10.3 ov)
|Mumbai 1st
|152All out (20.0 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders need 69 runs to win from 9.3 overs
Kolkata 1st Innings84-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N. Rana
|Not out
|44
|34
|5
|2
|129.41
|S. Gill
|c Pollard b Chahar
|33
|24
|5
|1
|137.50
|R.A. Tripathi
|c de Kock b Chahar
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|10.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|84
Fall of Wickets
- 72 Gill 8.5ov
- 84 Tripathi 10.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|M. Jansen
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|J.J. Bumrah
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|K.H. Pandya
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|Pollard
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
|R.D. Chahar
|1.1
|0
|12
|1
|10.29
Mumbai 1st Innings152 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|b Cummins
|43
|32
|3
|1
|134.38
|Q. de Kock
|c Tripathi b Vinod
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|S.A. Yadav
|c Gill b Al Hasan
|56
|36
|7
|2
|155.56
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|c Krishna b Cummins
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|H.H. Pandya
|c Russell b Krishna
|15
|17
|2
|0
|88.24
|K.A. Pollard
|c Karthik b Russell
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|K.H. Pandya
|c Krishna b Russell
|15
|9
|3
|0
|166.67
|M. Jansen
|c Cummins b Russell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.D. Chahar
|c Gill b Russell
|8
|7
|0
|0
|114.29
|J.J. Bumrah
|c Al Hasan b Russell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.A. Boult
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3w, 4lb
|7
|Total
|All Out, 20.0 Overs
|152
Fall of Wickets
- 10 de Kock 1.6ov
- 86 Yadav 10.3ov
- 88 Kishan 11.1ov
- 115 Sharma 15.2ov
- 123 Pandya 16.2ov
- 125 Pollard 17.2ov
- 126 Jansen 17.3ov
- 150 Pandya 19.3ov
- 150 Bumrah 19.4ov
- 152 Chahar 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Singh
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|V.C. Vinod
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Al Hasan
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|P.J. Cummins
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|M.P. Krishna
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|Russell
|2
|0
|15
|5
|7.50
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- C Shamsuddin, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- S Chaturvedi
- Reserve Umpire
- H A S Khalid
Live Commentary
-
10.3
OUT! Caught. Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, outside edge, caught by de Kock.
-
10.2
Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Leg spinner length ball, to leg moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
10.1
Rahul Chahar to Nitish Rana. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
9.6
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Full toss, off stump deep in crease working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.5
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Yorker, off stump backing away Steer, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya.
-
9.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
9.2
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.1
Trent Boult to Rahul Tripathi. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
8.6
Rahul Chahar to Rahul Tripathi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
8.5
OUT! Caught. Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Pollard. Gentle innings from Gill comes to an end.
-
8.4
SIX! Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
8.3
Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya, fielded by Sharma.
-
8.2
Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.1
FOUR! Rahul Chahar to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Kieron Pollard to Shubman Gill. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jansen. Excellent over for KKR. They scored 12 runs in this over.
-
7.5
Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, to leg backing away pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.4
FOUR! Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.3
SIX! Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
7.2
Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Pandya.
-
7.1
Kieron Pollard to Nitish Rana. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.6
Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
6.5
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.4
Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jansen.
-
6.3
Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.2
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
6.1
Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
5.6
FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Cracking shot! The third boundary in this over for Gill.
-
5.5
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.4
FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
FOUR! Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, to leg deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
5.1
Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
4.6
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, to leg down the track working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
4.5
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jansen.
-
4.4
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, shy attempt by Bumrah, fielded by Jansen.
-
4.3
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.2
Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
4.1
Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
4.1
Wide Krunal Pandya to Nitish Rana. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to second slip for 2 runs, mis-fielded by de Kock, fielded by Bumrah.
-
3.6
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease glancing, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease working, to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Kishan, fielded by Jansen.
-
3.2
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease defending, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
2.6
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
2.5
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.4
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Off cutter short, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
2.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kishan, fielded by Jansen.
-
2.1
SIX! Trent Boult to Nitish Rana. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Into the stands! Aggressive intent from Nitish Rana.
-
1.6
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, off stump deep in crease Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
1.5
Marco Jansen to Nitish Rana. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, bottom edge to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.4
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
1.3
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
1.2
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
1.1
Marco Jansen to Shubman Gill. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.