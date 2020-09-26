Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Kolkata

145-3
Result
Badge

Hyderabad

142-4

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 7 wickets

Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill lead Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Morgan and Gill's unbroken 92-run stand leaves Sunrisers winless

9:16
Watch the pick of the action as England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL

Eoin Morgan's quick-fire unbeaten 42 and Shubman Gill's classy 70 not out led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL victory of the campaign and left Sunrisers Hyderabad winless.

Scorecard | As it happened

Kolkata lost their opening match to defending champions Mumbai Indians but bounced back to beat Sunrisers by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi, reaching their target of 143 with two overs to spare as Gill and Morgan added an unbroken 92 for the fourth wicket.

Gill completed his fifth IPL fifty from 42 balls and struck two sixes and five fours in his 62-ball knock, while Morgan nailed two sixes and three fours during the 29 balls he faced, wrapping up his team's comprehensive victory by hitting T Natarajan for six and four off successive balls in the 18th over.

Gill top-scored for KKR with 70 not out

Sunrisers were limited to 142-4 from their 20 overs with Morgan's England colleague Jonny Bairstow having a 31st birthday to forget after being bowled by Pat Cummins (1-19) for just five.

Sunrisers managed 81 runs from the final 10 overs, principally through Manish Pandey (51 off 38) and Wriddhiman Saha (31 off 30), after being 61-2 at the halfway stage - David Warner out for 36.

But their total proved insufficient as they slipped to back-to-back defeats having come unstuck against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener - Sunrisers now the only team without a win this term.

Live Indian Premier League

Rajasthan Royals V Kings XI Punjab 27.09

September 27, 2020, 2:50pm


Remote Record

Kolkata lost Sunil Narine for a two-ball duck at the start of the run chase - a jubilant Warner taking the catch at mid-off - while they could have wobbled once Nitish Rana (26 off 13) and Dinesh Karthik (0) fell in the fifth and seventh overs respectively.

However, Player of the Match, Gill, and Morgan ensured Sunrisers would make no further breakthroughs, with Morgan ending the contest by smashing Nataran for six over wide long-on and then straight down the ground for the match-sealing four.

Kolkata continue their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, with Sunrisers back in action against early table toppers Delhi Capitals a day earlier.

Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in the IPL live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.50pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
26th Sep 2020
Toss
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
S Singh
Reserve Umpire
U V Gandhe

kolkata BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Gill Not out 70
S.P. Narine c Warner b Ahmed 0
N. Rana c Saha b Natarajan 26
D.K. Karthik lbw Khan 0
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 42
Extras 1nb, 4w, 2lb 7
Total 18.0 Overs 145 - 3
Full Batting Card

hyderabad BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 3 0 29 0
K.K. Ahmed 3 0 28 1
T. Natarajan 3 0 27 1
Khan 4 0 25 1
Nabi 4 0 23 0
A. Sharma 1 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

