Day 1 of 1
Badge

Lancashire

 

In Play
Badge

Hants

11-0  (1.2 ov)

Lancashire vs Hants

SUMMARY
Hants 1st 3-0 (0.2 ov)
Hampshire Hawks are 11 for 0 with 18.4 overs left

Hants 1st Innings3-0

hants Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Vince (c) Not out 5 4 0 0 125.00
B.R. McDermott Not out 6 4 1 0 150.00
Extras 0
Total 0.2 Overs, 0 wkts 3
To Bat: 
T.J. Prest,
J.J. Weatherley,
R.A. Whiteley,
J.K. Fuller,
L.A. Dawson,
N.T. Ellis,
C.P. Wood,
M.S. Crane,
B.T.J. Wheal

Lancashire Bowling
O M R W Econ
T. Hartley 0.5 0 5 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
16th Jul 2022
Toss
Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
G D Lloyd, D J Millns
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin
Match Referee
D A Cosker
Reserve Umpire
N A Mallender

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 16, 2022 6:49pm

  •  

    1.2

    Richard Gleeson to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Richard Gleeson to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Short, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    0.3

    Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, Edged to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs.

