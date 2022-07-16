Cricket Match
Lancashire
Hants
11-0 (1.2 ov)
Lancashire vs Hants
|Hants 1st
|3-0 (0.2 ov)
|Hampshire Hawks are 11 for 0 with 18.4 overs left
Hants 1st Innings3-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Vince (c)
|Not out
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|B.R. McDermott
|Not out
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.2 Overs, 0 wkts
|3
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T. Hartley
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jul 2022
- Toss
- Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- D A Cosker
- Reserve Umpire
- N A Mallender
Live Commentary
-
1.2
Richard Gleeson to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
1.1
Richard Gleeson to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
0.6
FOUR! Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Short, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
0.4
Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, pushing, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
0.3
Tom Hartley to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, Edged to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.2
Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Tom Hartley to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs.