Southern Vipers eased into the Kia Super League final, in which they will meet Western Storm at 4pm, live on Sky Sports, with a five-wicket semi-final victory over Loughborough Lightning at Hove.

Chasing 144, Vipers' openers Danni Wyatt (31) and Suzie Bates (37) made a rapid start, smoking 76 off 39 balls for the first wicket, but the pair fell within five balls of each other - the latter bowled by Kirstie Gordon before the former was stumped by Amy Jones off Sarah Glenn.

Loughborough took regular wickets, including Jenny Gunn bowling captain Tammy Beaumont (24) via an inside edge, to set up a tight finale - but Amanda-Jade Wellington struck an unbeaten 18 off 12 balls to see her side home with an over to spare.

Seamer Lauren Bell, who missed the final group game against Lightning through injury, removed Loughborough openers Jones (9) and Chamari Atapattu (10) to give her side the ideal start to proceedings.

Lightning captain Georgia Elwiss (28) and Georgia Adams (28) shared a 55-run third-wicket partnership but when the former was run out by Wyatt, having looked for a second run, Loughborough lost their way.

Although Mignon du Preez struck two sixes in her quickfire 21 off 11 balls, Loughborough lost six wickets for 25 runs, with Bates picking up three wickets in five balls from the final over as Lightning were bowled out for 143, which proved to be too little.

