Day 1 of 1
Badge

Loughborough Li

143 (19.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

Southern Vipers

6-0

Southern Vipers need 138 runs to win from 19.1 overs

Loughborough Li vs Southern Vipers

SUMMARY
Southern Vipers 1st 4-0 (0.3 ov)
Loughborough Li 1st 143All out (19.5 ov)
Southern Vipers 1st Innings4-0

southern vipers Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates Not out 4 5 1 0 80.00
D.N. Wyatt Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 0
Total 0.3 Overs, 0 wkts 4
To Bat: 
D.N. Wyatt,
T.T. Beaumont,
M.E. Bouchier,
A. Wellington,
M. Kelly,
P.J. Scholfield,
F.M.K. Morris,
N.E. Farrant,
C.E. Rudd
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

Loughborough Li Bowling
O M R W Econ
Atapattu 0.4 0 4 0 6.00

Loughborough Li 1st Innings143 All out

loughborough li Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.C. Jayangani lbw Bell 10 14 1 0 71.43
A.E. Jones b Bell 9 10 1 0 90.00
G.L. Adams c Bates b Wellington 28 28 2 1 100.00
G.A. Elwiss (c) run out (Wyatt) 28 22 4 0 127.27
M. du Preez c Wyatt b Morris 21 11 1 2 190.91
A.J. Freeborn c Wyatt b Wellington 15 14 3 0 107.14
J.L. Gunn Not out 14 11 2 0 127.27
J. Gardner run out (Beaumont) 0 2 0 0 0.00
S. Glenn c Morris b Bates 4 7 0 0 57.14
L.F. Higham c Wyatt b Bates 0 1 0 0 0.00
K.L. Gordon b Bates 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 2nb, 11w, 1lb 14
Total All Out, 19.5 Overs 143

Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Jones 3.3ov
  2. 24 Jayangani 5.2ov
  3. 79 Elwiss 11.3ov
  4. 85 Adams 12.1ov
  5. 118 du Preez 15.5ov
  6. 123 Freeborn 16.5ov
  7. 127 Gardner 17.2ov
  8. 141 Glenn 19.1ov
  9. 142 Higham 19.3ov
  10. 143 Gordon 19.5ov
Southern Vipers Bowling
O M R W Econ
N. Farrant 4 0 32 0 8.00
L.K. Bell 4 0 23 2 5.75
D.N. Wyatt 3 0 23 0 7.67
A. Wellington 4 0 22 2 5.50
F.M.K. Morris 2 0 20 1 10.00
Bates 2.5 0 22 3 7.76

Match Details

Date
1st Sep 2019
Toss
Loughborough Lightning won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
M Newell, R White
TV Umpire
M Burns