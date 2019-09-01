Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Loughborough Li
143 (19.5 ov)
In Play
Southern Vipers
6-0
Southern Vipers need 138 runs to win from 19.1 overs
Loughborough Li vs Southern Vipers
|Southern Vipers 1st
|4-0 (0.3 ov)
|Loughborough Li 1st
|143All out (19.5 ov)
|Southern Vipers need 138 runs to win from 19.1 overs
Southern Vipers 1st Innings4-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|Not out
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|4
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Atapattu
|0.4
|0
|4
|0
|6.00
Loughborough Li 1st Innings143 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.C. Jayangani
|lbw Bell
|10
|14
|1
|0
|71.43
|A.E. Jones
|b Bell
|9
|10
|1
|0
|90.00
|G.L. Adams
|c Bates b Wellington
|28
|28
|2
|1
|100.00
|G.A. Elwiss (c)
|run out (Wyatt)
|28
|22
|4
|0
|127.27
|M. du Preez
|c Wyatt b Morris
|21
|11
|1
|2
|190.91
|A.J. Freeborn
|c Wyatt b Wellington
|15
|14
|3
|0
|107.14
|J.L. Gunn
|Not out
|14
|11
|2
|0
|127.27
|J. Gardner
|run out (Beaumont)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Glenn
|c Morris b Bates
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|L.F. Higham
|c Wyatt b Bates
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.L. Gordon
|b Bates
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 11w, 1lb
|14
|Total
|All Out, 19.5 Overs
|143
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Jones 3.3ov
- 24 Jayangani 5.2ov
- 79 Elwiss 11.3ov
- 85 Adams 12.1ov
- 118 du Preez 15.5ov
- 123 Freeborn 16.5ov
- 127 Gardner 17.2ov
- 141 Glenn 19.1ov
- 142 Higham 19.3ov
- 143 Gordon 19.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N. Farrant
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|L.K. Bell
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|D.N. Wyatt
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|A. Wellington
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|F.M.K. Morris
|2
|0
|20
|1
|10.00
|Bates
|2.5
|0
|22
|3
|7.76
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Loughborough Lightning won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- M Newell, R White
- TV Umpire
- M Burns