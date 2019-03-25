MCC vs Surrey

Ollie Pope scored 183 and debutant Jamie Smith hit 123 but Rory Burns made just 12 as Surrey's batsman got a run out on day two of the four-day Champion County match against the MCC in Dubai.

SCORECARD

Pope, who played two Tests against India last summer, struck 19 fours and two sixes to help the reigning county champions to 389-4 by stumps - a lead of 124 - sharing in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 245 with Smith, who reached three figures in in his maiden first-class innings.

However, Burns, who has opened the batting in England's last six Tests following the international retirement of Alastair Cook, fell early to Sam Cook (2-65) after edging to Dan Lawrence at slip.

Essex paceman Cook also had Burns' opening partner, Mark Stoneman (21), caught behind, while MCC captain Stuart Broad (1-49) produced a superb caught and bowled to remove Scott Borthwick (16).

Will Jacks - who blasted a 25-ball century in a T10 game against Lancashire last week - made 20 before he chipped back to Peter Trego (1-44), leaving Pope and Smith to take Surrey into the lead after joining forces on 144-4.

Surrey bowlers Conor McKerr (3-40) and Freddie van den Bergh (3-54) shared six wickets on day one as the MCC were dismissed for 265 - Lawrence top-scoring for Broad's men with 58.

Surrey will conclude their pre-season preparations with a game against Durham University at The Oval from April 4, before beginning their Championship title defence at home to Essex on April 11.