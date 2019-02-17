​​​​​​​Melbourne Renegades lifted their maiden Big Bash League title following a 13-run victory over city rivals Melbourne Stars.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Tom Cooper (43 not out) and Dan Christian (38 not out) shared an unbeaten 80-run fifth wicket partnership to help the Renegades set the Stars 146 to win.

Despite a 93-run opening stand by Ben Dunk (57) and Marcus Stoinis (39) the Stars suffered a dramatic collapse losing 7-19, with England bowler Harry Gurney claiming the wicket of Nic Maddinson, as Glenn Maxwell's side crawled to 132-7 from their 20 overs.

With two local teams aiming to win their first BBL trophy at home stadium Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stars put their opponents in to bat first and reaped instant rewards as opener Marcus Harris (12) top-edged Jackson Bird high into the air with Peter Handscombe completing a simple catch.

Bird then took a simple return catch after wicketkeeper Sam Harper sliced the ball back to the bowler and Renegades captain Aaron Finch was then run-out backing-up, as a straight drive from Cameron White deflected off Bird's foot back onto the non-striker's stumps as they fell to 47-3.

Spinner Adam Zampa then inflicted further damage trapping White (12) lbw and bowling Mackenzie Harvey (14) but a late blitz - which saw Cooper and Christian smash 54 runs off the final five overs of their innings - took the Renegades to a competitive 145-5.

The Stars looked to be cruising towards victory as Dunk brought up his half-century off 38 balls, having struck four fours and a six, but when Boyce bowled Stoinis it triggered a slump that saw the team lose a wicket in each of the next six overs.

Chris Tremain (2-21), all-rounder Christian (2-30) and Boyce (2-33) all picked up two scalps, while a slower ball from Gurney accounted for Maddison as the Stars crumbled from 93-0 to 112-7.

WIth 28 needed off the final over, Zampa struck a six and a four during a counter-attacking 17 off 10 balls but the Renegades held their nerve to secure victory.