Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of Dream11 IPL after fifties from Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After CSK, chasing 163, lost both their openers inside two overs, Du Plessis (58no off 44 balls) and Rayudu (71 off 48) put on 115 for the third wicket and despite the latter falling with four overs remaining, an exciting cameo from England all-rounder Sam Curran (18 off six) put Chennai on the brink and Du Plessis got them over the line in the final over.

Curran (1-28) also took the key wicket of Quinton de Kock (33 off 20) to help the Super Kings restrict Mumbai, who raced to 46 without loss inside five overs, to 162-9.

MS Dhoni put Mumbai in to bat and after an early onslaught from De Kock, who took a liking to fellow countryman Lungi Ngidi, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (1-21) removed Rohit Sharma (12) and Curran had De Kock caught at midwicket three balls later.

Suryakumar Yadav (17) and Saurabh Tiwary (42) added 44 for the third wicket but despite a couple of fruitful overs off Ravindra Jadeja and Ngidi, they never managed to get away from Chennai.

Jadeja (2-42) hit back with two wickets in his final over and Ngidi followed suit, going from 0-29 after two overs to 3-38 after four as a flurry of late wickets prevented Mumbai building any sort of momentum.

However, it was a different story with the ball as Trent Boult trapped Shane Watson (4) plumb lbw in the first over of the chase and James Pattinson dismissed Murali Vijay (1) in the same manner in the next - the opener chose not to take the review which would have saved him with the ball missing leg.

All the momentum was with Mumbai but Rayudu and Du Plessis slowly worked Chennai back into contention, scoring relatively slowly in the powerplay before a no-ball from Jasprit Bumrah allowed Rayudu a free hit, which he duly dispatched for six over midwicket, to finish it.

Rayudu was the chief aggressor, with Du Plessis happy to accumulate at the other end, and brought up his 19th IPL fifty by thumping Bumrah back down the ground for four. He was eventually caught and bowled by Rahul Chahar, leaving CSK needing 42 from 24 balls.

Jadeja (10) came and went quickly and it was a surprise to see Curran sent out to remove him, with Dhoni still to come. However, Curran soon showed why he had been promoted as he thrashed his second ball over midwicket for six, launched the next over extra cover for four and then pumped Bumrah for six more before he was superbly caught by Pattinson to give the India quick his only wicket.

Curran's six-ball blitz had brought CSK to within 10 of their target and after Dhoni (0no) successfully reviewed to overturn a caught behind decision, it was left to Du Plessis to take back-to-back boundaries from Boult (1-23) to seal the win.

Watch game two of the Dream11 IPL between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday from 2.50pm on Sky Sports Cricket.