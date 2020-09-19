Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Mumbai Indians are 126 for 5 with 5.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- U V Gandhe
mumbai BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|c Curran b Chawla
|12
|Q. de Kock
|c Watson b Curran
|33
|S.A. Yadav
|c Curran b Chahar
|17
|S.S. Tiwary
|c du Plessis b Jadeja
|42
|H.H. Pandya
|c du Plessis b Jadeja
|14
|K.A. Pollard
|Not out
|2
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|15.0 Overs
|126 - 5
Full Batting Card
chennai BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|D.L. Chahar
|3
|0
|26
|1
|S.M. Curran
|3
|0
|18
|1
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|29
|0
|Chawla
|3
|0
|11
|1
|Jadeja
|3.5
|0
|40
|2