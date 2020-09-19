Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

126-5 (15.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Chennai

 

Mumbai Indians are 126 for 5 with 5.0 overs left

Mumbai vs Chennai

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE!

The latest from the first match of Dream11 IPL as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
19th Sep 2020
Toss
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
M Nayyar
Reserve Umpire
U V Gandhe

mumbai BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Curran b Chawla 12
Q. de Kock c Watson b Curran 33
S.A. Yadav c Curran b Chahar 17
S.S. Tiwary c du Plessis b Jadeja 42
H.H. Pandya c du Plessis b Jadeja 14
K.A. Pollard Not out 2
K.H. Pandya Not out 2
Extras 4w, 4
Total 15.0 Overs 126 - 5
Full Batting Card

chennai BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.L. Chahar 3 0 26 1
S.M. Curran 3 0 18 1
L. Ngidi 2 0 29 0
Chawla 3 0 11 1
Jadeja 3.5 0 40 2
Full Bowling Card