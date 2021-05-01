Cricket Match
Mumbai
81-3
Chennai
218-4 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai vs Chennai
|Mumbai 1st
|Chennai 1st
|Mumbai Indians need 138 runs to win from 9.5 overs
Mumbai 1st Innings81-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c&b Ali
|38
|28
|4
|1
|135.71
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|c Gaikwad b Thakur
|35
|24
|4
|1
|145.83
|S.A. Yadav
|c Dhoni b Jadeja
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.A. Pollard
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|10.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|81
Fall of Wickets
- 71 Sharma 7.4ov
- 77 Yadav 8.4ov
- 81 de Kock 9.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.L. Chahar
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|L. Ngidi
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|S.N. Thakur
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
|Jadeja
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
|Ali
|0.4
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
Chennai 1st Innings218-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.D. Gaikwad
|c Pandya b Boult
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|F. du Plessis
|c Bumrah b Pollard
|50
|28
|2
|4
|178.57
|M.M. Ali
|c de Kock b Bumrah
|58
|36
|5
|5
|161.11
|S.K. Raina
|c Pandya b Pollard
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|A.T. Rayudu
|Not out
|72
|27
|4
|7
|266.67
|R.A. Jadeja
|Not out
|22
|22
|2
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 2lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|218
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Gaikwad 0.4ov
- 112 Ali 10.5ov
- 116 du Plessis 11.5ov
- 116 Raina 11.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|Kulkarni
|4
|0
|48
|0
|12.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|0
|56
|1
|14.00
|R.D. Chahar
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|J.D.S. Neesham
|2
|0
|26
|0
|13.00
|Pollard
|2
|0
|12
|2
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st May 2021
- Toss
- Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, C K Nandan
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- K Srinivasan
Live Commentary
-
10.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Krunal Pandya. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Raina.
-
9.6
Moeen Ali to Kieron Pollard. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Raina.
-
9.5
Moeen Ali to Kieron Pollard. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Raina.
-
9.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler.
-
9.3
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.2
Moeen Ali to Krunal Pandya. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.1
Moeen Ali to Krunal Pandya. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
8.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
8.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Krunal Pandya. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
8.4
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge, caught by Dhoni. Jadeja provides a much-needed breakthrough for CSK.
-
8.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
8.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, run save by Ngidi.
-
8.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Quinton de Kock. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gaikwad.
-
7.6
Shardul Thakur to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Jadeja, fielded by du Plessis.
-
7.5
Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short third man for 1 run.
-
7.4
OUT! Caught. Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Gaikwad. Gaikwad takes a brilliant catch to send Rohit packing.
-
7.3
Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gaikwad.
-
7.2
Shardul Thakur to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
7.1
Shardul Thakur to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
6.6
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump down the track flick, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
6.6
Wide Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
6.5
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
6.4
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
6.3
FOUR! Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
6.2
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
6.1
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
5.6
Lungi Ngidi to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
5.5
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Quinton de Kock. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
5.3
Lungi Ngidi to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Raina.
-
5.2
Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
5.1
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Sublime stroke! Rohit sends it into the stands for a maximum.
-
4.6
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gaikwad.
-
4.5
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball short, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
4.4
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
4.3
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
4.2
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gaikwad.
-
4.1
Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Slower ball short, down leg side moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
3.6
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, middle stump no foot movement flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
3.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Rohit.
-
3.4
FOUR! Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.2
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
3.1
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
2.6
SIX! Deepak Chahar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, top edge in the air uncontrolled over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
2.5
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
2.4
APPEAL! Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.3
Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
2.2
FOUR! Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
2.1
FOUR! Deepak Chahar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
1.6
Wide Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
1.5
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
1.4
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
1.3
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Raina.
-
1.2
FOUR! Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Terrific stroke! Quinton guides it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
1.1
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.