Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

175-5 (18.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

Delhi

 

Mumbai Indians are 175 for 5 with 1.2 overs left

Mumbai vs Delhi

IPL: Mumbai vs Delhi LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from Qualifier 1, in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
5th Nov 2020
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

mumbai BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock c Dhawan b Ashwin 40
R.G. Sharma lbw Ashwin 0
S.A. Yadav c Sams b Nortje 51
I.P.K.P. Kishan Not out 43
K.A. Pollard c Rabada b Ashwin 0
K.H. Pandya c Sams b Stoinis 13
H.H. Pandya Not out 25
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 18.4 Overs 175 - 5
Full Batting Card

delhi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.R. Sams 4 0 44 0
Ashwin 4 0 29 3
K. Rabada 3.3 0 36 0
A.R. Patel 3 0 27 0
A. Nortje 3 0 31 1
M.P. Stoinis 1 0 5 1
Full Bowling Card