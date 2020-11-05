Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Mumbai Indians are 175 for 5 with 1.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Nov 2020
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
mumbai BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Q. de Kock
|c Dhawan b Ashwin
|40
|R.G. Sharma
|lbw Ashwin
|0
|S.A. Yadav
|c Sams b Nortje
|51
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|Not out
|43
|K.A. Pollard
|c Rabada b Ashwin
|0
|K.H. Pandya
|c Sams b Stoinis
|13
|H.H. Pandya
|Not out
|25
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|18.4 Overs
|175 - 5
delhi BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|D.R. Sams
|4
|0
|44
|0
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|29
|3
|K. Rabada
|3.3
|0
|36
|0
|A.R. Patel
|3
|0
|27
|0
|A. Nortje
|3
|0
|31
|1
|M.P. Stoinis
|1
|0
|5
|1