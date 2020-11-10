Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

157-5
Result
Badge

Delhi

156-7

Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets

Mumbai vs Delhi

How Mumbai won fifth IPL title

Relive how Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai to win their fifth IPL title and second in a row.

Match Details

Date
10th Nov 2020
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan

mumbai BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c sub b Nortje 68
Q. de Kock c Pant b Stoinis 20
S.A. Yadav run out (Dubey) 19
I.P.K.P. Kishan Not out 33
K.A. Pollard b Rabada 9
H.H. Pandya c Rahane b Nortje 3
K.H. Pandya Not out 1
Extras 4lb 4
Total 18.4 Overs 157 - 5
Full Batting Card

delhi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ashwin 4 0 28 0
K. Rabada 3 0 32 1
A. Nortje 2.4 0 25 2
M.P. Stoinis 2 0 23 1
A.R. Patel 4 0 16 0
P. Dubey 3 0 29 0
Full Bowling Card