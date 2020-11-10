Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Nov 2020
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
mumbai BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|c sub b Nortje
|68
|Q. de Kock
|c Pant b Stoinis
|20
|S.A. Yadav
|run out (Dubey)
|19
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|Not out
|33
|K.A. Pollard
|b Rabada
|9
|H.H. Pandya
|c Rahane b Nortje
|3
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|4lb
|4
|Total
|18.4 Overs
|157 - 5
Full Batting Card
delhi BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|28
|0
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|32
|1
|A. Nortje
|2.4
|0
|25
|2
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|23
|1
|A.R. Patel
|4
|0
|16
|0
|P. Dubey
|3
|0
|29
|0