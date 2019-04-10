Kieron Pollard smashed 10 huge sixes in a blistering 83 from 31 balls to help the Mumbai Indians to a thrilling final-ball win over the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Wednesday.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Chasing 198 to win after KL Rahul's maiden IPL century for Kings XI, Mumbai looked in trouble at 94-4 after 12 overs, but Pollard took the game down to the final over.

England and Surrey's Sam Curran in particular took some tap for Kings XI, conceding 54 runs from his four overs, including 17 from the penultimate over of the innings.

The Indians still needed a steep 32 runs to win going into that over, but two further maximums and a boundary from Pollard off the young left-armer reduced the equation to a more manageable 15 required off the last.

However, there was to be another twist; having hit a further six (off a no-ball) and four from the first two balls, Pollard then holed out in the deep to Ankit Rajpoot's next delivery.

A run-a-ball four required from the rest of the over, Mumbai ultimately squeaked home to a fourth victory in six with Alzarri Joseph (15no) cracking two down the ground off the last ball. Kings XI have now lost three in seven.

Earlier, Rahul smashed six sixes and as many fours in his enterprising innings, bringing up his 63-ball hundred in the final over as Kings XI scored 197-4.

Rahul has two international T20 tons to his name already, but this was his first in the IPL. It was also the in-form opener's fourth score of fifty or more in his last five outings in the tournament. He shared in a 116-run opening stand with Chris Gayle, who blasted seven maximums in a 36-ball 63.

But, Pollard outdid his Caribbean counterpart with a stunning, match-winning half-century of his own.

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729.