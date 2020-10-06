Watch the pick of the action from Abu Dhabi as Mumbai Indians eased to victory over Rajasthan Royals despite Jos Buttler's 70 from 44 balls

Jos Buttler's blistering 70 from 44 balls came in a losing cause for Rajasthan Royals as Mumbai Indians moved back top of the IPL table with a 57-run win in Abu Dhabi.

Buttler's 10th IPL fifty, which featured five sixes and four fours, had given Rajasthan faint hope of chasing down Mumbai's 193-4 , in which Suryakumar Yadav made 79 not out from 47 balls.

But when the England man was out to a fine catch from Kieron Pollard at long-on in the 14th over, the Royals were all-but done at 98-5, having initially slipped to 12-3 inside three overs.

Rajasthan were eventually razed for 136 in 18.1 overs - Jasprit Bumrah's 4-20 including the wicket of Jofra Archer for an enterprising 24 from 11 balls.

Mumbai take over from Delhi Capitals at the IPL summit on net run-rate but have played one game more than Shreyas Iyer's side, who are next in action against Rajasthan on Friday.

Suryakumar's highest IPL score had underpinned Mumbai's total, with the batsman and Hardik Pandya (30no off 19) plundering 60 from a highly-eventful final four overs of the innings.

Suryakumar lifted Archer over first slip for six in the 19th over, one delivery after being struck on the helmet by the England fast bowler's knuckle ball.

Hardik just about managed to evade a near-95mph beamer from Archer earlier in the over, while he was also dropped on 16 by Tom Curran off his own bowling.

Mumbai had raced to 88-1 after nine overs, with Quinton de Kock (23 off 15) and Rohit Sharma (35 off 23) thumping 49 for the first wicket and Suryakumar then starting briskly.

Rajasthan fought back in the middle overs once leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rohit and Ishan Kishan (0) from successive balls at the start of the 10th - Archer going on to remove Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya in the 14th.

Suryakumar, though, completed a 33-ball fifty in the 15th and Mumbai then motored towards the death, with Suryakumar and Hardik extending their partnership to 76 from just 38 balls - Suryakumar ending with 11 fours and two sixes.

Mumbai continued their dominance during the first three overs of the run chase as Trent Boult removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson for ducks and Bumrah ousted Royals captain Steve Smith for six.

Rajasthan were 42-4 one ball into the ninth over when substitute fielder Anukul Roy's superb leaping catch at extra-cover accounted for Mahipal Lomror (11).

Buttler thumped the next ball for six and went on to strike a maximum apiece in the next four overs after that - his one in the 11th over taking him to a 34-ball fifty - before his exit extinguished Royals' chances.

Buttler hit James Pattinson to long-on where Pollard took a catch low down to his left after the ball had initially hit his right palm and forearm.

Pollard then dismissed Curran (15) and Bumrah ran through the tail as Royals were rolled with 11 balls to go, meaning Kartik Tyagi suffered defeat on his IPL debut.

The 19-year-old seamer did have one moment of joy, though, when he dismissed De Kock - Buttler taking the catch behind the stumps after the Mumbai batsman skied a short ball.

