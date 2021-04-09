Cricket Match
Mumbai
41-1 (6.0 ov)
Bangalore
Mumbai vs Bangalore
|Mumbai 1st
|41-1 (6.0 ov)
|Mumbai Indians are 41 for 1 with 14.0 overs left
Mumbai 1st Innings41-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|run out (Kohli)
|19
|15
|1
|1
|126.67
|C.A. Lynn
|Not out
|13
|14
|1
|1
|92.86
|S.A. Yadav
|Not out
|9
|7
|2
|0
|128.57
|Extras
|0
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|41
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Sharma 3.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Siraj
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|K.A. Jamieson
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
|Chahal
|1.4
|0
|19
|0
|11.40
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- V N Kutty
- Reserve Umpire
- U V Gandhe
Live Commentary
-
5.6
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
5.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
5.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Patidar, fielded by Sundar.
-
5.2
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
5.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
4.6
Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
4.5
Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Christian.
-
4.4
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
4.3
Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
4.2
Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
4.1
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.6
OUT! Run Out. Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
3.4
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
3.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
3.2
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
2.6
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Christian.
-
2.5
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. First boundary of Vivo IPL 2021! Pure timing from Rohit Sharma.
-
2.4
APPEAL! Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.3
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
2.2
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
2.1
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Christian.
-
1.6
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
1.5
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
1.4
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Christian, fielded by de Villiers.
-
1.3
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
1.2
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
1.1
Kyle Jamieson to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ahmed, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.6
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
0.5
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.4
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
0.3
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.2
Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.