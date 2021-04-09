Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

41-1 (6.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangalore

 

Mumbai Indians are 41 for 1 with 14.0 overs left

Mumbai vs Bangalore

SUMMARY
Mumbai 1st 41-1 (6.0 ov)
Mumbai 1st Innings41-1

mumbai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma (c) run out (Kohli) 19 15 1 1 126.67
C.A. Lynn Not out 13 14 1 1 92.86
S.A. Yadav Not out 9 7 2 0 128.57
Extras 0
Total 6.0 Overs, 1 wkts 41
To Bat: 
I.P.K.P. Kishan,
H.H. Pandya,
K.A. Pollard,
K.H. Pandya,
M. Jansen,
R.D. Chahar,
T.A. Boult,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Sharma 3.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Bangalore Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Siraj 2 0 11 0 5.50
K.A. Jamieson 2 0 7 0 3.50
Chahal 1.4 0 19 0 11.40

Match Details

Date
9th Apr 2021
Toss
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
C Shamsuddin
Match Referee
V N Kutty
Reserve Umpire
U V Gandhe

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 9, 2021 3:29pm

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    5.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Patidar, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    5.2

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    4.6

    Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    4.5

    Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Christian.

  •  

    4.4

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    4.3

    Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease flick, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    4.2

    Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  • 3.6

    OUT! Run Out. Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    3.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    3.4

    SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Lynn. Leg spinner length ball, to leg no foot movement driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Christian.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. First boundary of Vivo IPL 2021! Pure timing from Rohit Sharma.

  •  

    2.4

    APPEAL! Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    2.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    2.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    2.1

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Christian.

  •  

    1.6

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    1.5

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    1.4

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Christian, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    1.3

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    1.2

    Kyle Jamieson to Chris Lynn. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    1.1

    Kyle Jamieson to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ahmed, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    0.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    0.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    0.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    0.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    0.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Mohammed Siraj to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.

