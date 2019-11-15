Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 3
Badge

New Zealand A

302-6 (84.0 ov)
Close
Badge

England

26-1

England trail New Zealand A by 276 runs with 9 wickets remaining

New Zealand A vs England

Joe Root suffers injury scare as England bowlers worked hard by New Zealand A

Root returns to field after jarring hip; New Zealand A score 302-6 declared

England captain Joe Root tweaked his hip while fielding against New Zealand A

England captain Joe Root suffered a brief injury scare on day one of the warm-up game against New Zealand A while his bowlers were given another stiff work out.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND FIXTURES

Root jarred his hip while making a boundary save and left the field for treatment but returned later on to ease concerns over his fitness less than a week before the first Test against the Black Caps in Tauranga.

v

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs England

November 20, 2019, 9:00pm


Remote Record

The 28-year-old's bowlers - who had appeared rusty earlier this week as a New Zealand XI made 285-4 against them in a day - were hit for 302-6 declared by a strong New Zealand A outfit before closing on 26-1 at Cobham Oval, Rory Burns (14) the man to fall.

Glenn Phillips struck 116, having been dropped on 27 by Dom Sibley at slip off Ben Stokes and twice been knocked over by Jofra Archer (2-58).

Archer dismissed Hamish Rutherford (59) and Tom Blundell (60) after they had made half-centuries but Sam Curran (0-53) - preferred to Chris Woakes in a possible indication that he will get the nod for the final seam-bowling spot in the first Test from Wednesday - went wicketless.

Sam Curran went wicketless after being picked instead of Chris Woakes

Stokes (2-64) struck twice, removing Jimmy Neesham (0) and Tim Seifert (24), amid New Zealand A slipping from 124-1 to 167-4 once Archer had ended a second-wicket stand of 107 between Rutherford and Phillips when he had the former - whom he had earlier struck on the helmet - strangled down the leg-side after lunch.

However, Phillips and Blundell then put on 88 for the fifth wicket before captain and wicketkeeper Blundell - named in New Zealand's squad for the Test matches - added 47 with Daryl Mitchell (19no) after Phillips had been removed by spinner Jack Leach (1-56).

Stuart Broad (1-66) had made the only breakthrough in the morning session, pinning Rachin Ravindra lbw for 12 in the fifth over after New Zealand A had elected to bat in Whangarei.

Jofra Archer took two wickets and also hit Hamish Rutherford on the helmet

The hosts' declaration - which came immediately after Blundell pulled Archer to midwicket - gave England 10 overs to bat before stumps, with Sibley (6no) - fresh from a hundred against the New Zealand XI - and nightwatchman Leach (2no) there at the close.

Joe Denly is carded to come in next having replaced Kent team-mate Zak Crawley in the side after recovering from the ankle injury that kept him out of the recent T20I series against New Zealand and led to Jonny Bairstow being called up to the Test squad as cover.

Watch day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England, at Bay Oval in Tauranga, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9pm on Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Nov 2019
Toss
New Zealand A won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Cobham Oval
Umpires
W R Knights, C M Brown

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Somerville b Jamieson 14
D.P. Sibley Not out 6
M.J. Leach Not out 2
Extras 4b, 4
Total 10.0 Overs 26 - 1
Full Batting Card

new zealand a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.A. Jamieson 5 1 12 1
B. Tickner 5 0 10 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK