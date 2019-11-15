New Zealand A vs England

England captain Joe Root suffered a brief injury scare on day one of the warm-up game against New Zealand A while his bowlers were given another stiff work out.

Root jarred his hip while making a boundary save and left the field for treatment but returned later on to ease concerns over his fitness less than a week before the first Test against the Black Caps in Tauranga.

The 28-year-old's bowlers - who had appeared rusty earlier this week as a New Zealand XI made 285-4 against them in a day - were hit for 302-6 declared by a strong New Zealand A outfit before closing on 26-1 at Cobham Oval, Rory Burns (14) the man to fall.

Glenn Phillips struck 116, having been dropped on 27 by Dom Sibley at slip off Ben Stokes and twice been knocked over by Jofra Archer (2-58).

Archer dismissed Hamish Rutherford (59) and Tom Blundell (60) after they had made half-centuries but Sam Curran (0-53) - preferred to Chris Woakes in a possible indication that he will get the nod for the final seam-bowling spot in the first Test from Wednesday - went wicketless.

Stokes (2-64) struck twice, removing Jimmy Neesham (0) and Tim Seifert (24), amid New Zealand A slipping from 124-1 to 167-4 once Archer had ended a second-wicket stand of 107 between Rutherford and Phillips when he had the former - whom he had earlier struck on the helmet - strangled down the leg-side after lunch.

However, Phillips and Blundell then put on 88 for the fifth wicket before captain and wicketkeeper Blundell - named in New Zealand's squad for the Test matches - added 47 with Daryl Mitchell (19no) after Phillips had been removed by spinner Jack Leach (1-56).

Stuart Broad (1-66) had made the only breakthrough in the morning session, pinning Rachin Ravindra lbw for 12 in the fifth over after New Zealand A had elected to bat in Whangarei.

The hosts' declaration - which came immediately after Blundell pulled Archer to midwicket - gave England 10 overs to bat before stumps, with Sibley (6no) - fresh from a hundred against the New Zealand XI - and nightwatchman Leach (2no) there at the close.

Joe Denly is carded to come in next having replaced Kent team-mate Zak Crawley in the side after recovering from the ankle injury that kept him out of the recent T20I series against New Zealand and led to Jonny Bairstow being called up to the Test squad as cover.

Watch day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England, at Bay Oval in Tauranga, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9pm on Wednesday.