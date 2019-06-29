New Zealand vs Australia

Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul and a middle-order batting collapse earned Australia an 86-run victory over their neighbours New Zealand at Lord's.

In a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final, Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick with a spell of devastating death bowling that left Gary Stead's side requiring 244 runs for victory - but they squandered such a commanding position.

After Boult had snagged Aaron Finch for just eight, Lockie Ferguson struck with his first ball of the day, catching out David Warner (16) with a rising bouncer.

Martin Guptill conjured a superlative catch to send Steve Smith packing for just five runs off the bowling of Ferguson - and when Marcus Stoinis (21) edged behind to Tom Latham, Australia faced an uphill battle at 92-5.

Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey put together a 107-run partnership before Carey eventually fell on 71, punching a loose shot straight to Guptill from a poor ball from Kane Williamson.

Boult became the first New Zealander to take three consecutive wickets in the history of the competition as the fast bowler skittled out Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff.

In response, Australia found the breakthrough in the 10th over as Henry Nicholls, into the side for Colin Munro, gloved to Finch for just eight off the bowling of Behrendorff.

Behrendorff then trapped Guptill (20) in front of the stumps - and danger man Kane Williamson departed for 40 when his faint edge off Starc was taken by Carey as New Zealand were reduced to 97-3.

Their hopes of securing their passage to the last four vanished during a desperate 30-minute spell that saw Ross Taylor (30), Colin de Grandhomme (0) and Tom Latham (14) dismissed for just seven runs.

Latham fell victim to a spectacular one-handed catch from Smith, and their demise continued as Nathan Lyon caught and bowled Jimmy Neesham for just nine.

Starc then extended his lead at the top of the wicket-taking charts by making Ish Sodhi his 22nd victim of the tournament - and Lockie Ferguson became victim No 23 without troubling the score.

Starc celebrated his fifth when Behrendorff caught a short hook from Mitchell Santner in the deep to bring New Zealand's innings to an end.

Starc closing in on record Starc is now the only man to take three five-wicket hauls in World Cups, having added to his one in 2015, and he is only second in the all-time list of wicket-takers in a single tournament on 24, two behind Glenn McGrath's 26 in 2007.

The result consolidates Australia's position in first place on 14 points ahead of their final group game against already eliminated South Africa at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps can no longer afford to rest players in their final group game against England at Emirates Riverside on Wednesday.

