Cricket Match
New Zealand
Australia
217-6 (46.2 ov)
New Zealand vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|217-6 (46.2 ov)
|Australia are 217 for 6 with 3.4 overs left
Australia 1st Innings217-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Latham b Ferguson
|16
|23
|3
|0
|69.57
|A.J. Finch (c)
|lbw Boult
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|80
|120
|4
|0
|66.67
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Guptill b Ferguson
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Latham b Neesham
|21
|26
|3
|0
|80.77
|G.J. Maxwell
|c&b Neesham
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.T. Carey
|c Guptill b Williamson
|71
|72
|11
|0
|98.61
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.56
|Extras
|7w, 4lb
|11
|Total
|46.2 Overs, 6 wkts
|217
- To Bat:
- M.A. Starc,
- N.M. Lyon,
- J.P. Behrendorff
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Finch 4.3ov
- 38 Warner 9.1ov
- 46 Smith 11.2ov
- 81 Stoinis 19.6ov
- 92 Maxwell 21.3ov
- 199 Carey 42.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|8
|1
|41
|1
|5.13
|C. de Grandhomme
|8
|1
|29
|0
|3.63
|L.H. Ferguson
|8.4
|0
|39
|2
|4.50
|I.S. Sodhi
|5
|0
|26
|0
|5.20
|J.D.S. Neesham
|6
|0
|28
|2
|4.67
|M.J. Santner
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|Williamson
|7
|0
|25
|1
|3.57
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
Live Commentary
-
46.2
Ish Sodhi to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Neesham.
-
46.1
Ish Sodhi to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
45.6
Lockie Ferguson to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
45.5
Lockie Ferguson to Pat Cummins. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
45.4
Lockie Ferguson to Pat Cummins. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
45.3
Lockie Ferguson to Pat Cummins. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
45.2
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
45.1
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Khawaja is finally upping the tempo now. He gets some width to attack, and slices it over the infield for another boundary.
-
44.6
Ish Sodhi to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
44.5
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Out comes the reverse, and Khawaja is able to get it over backward point's head. An effortless stroke.
-
44.4
Ish Sodhi to Pat Cummins. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
44.3
Ish Sodhi to Pat Cummins. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
44.2
Ish Sodhi to Usman Khawaja. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
44.1
Ish Sodhi to Usman Khawaja. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
43.6
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
43.5
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
43.4
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
43.3
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
43.2
Lockie Ferguson to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
43.1
Lockie Ferguson to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
42.6
OUT! Caught. Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover, by Guptill. Williamson gets the breakthrough! New Zealand needed that. Carey looks to go over extra cover, but doesn't get the elevation required. A soft dismissal in the end, as he just chips it into the hands of the fielder on the edge of the ring. End of a fantastic knock from Carey.
-
42.5
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
42.4
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
42.3
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Nicholls.
-
42.2
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
42.1
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
41.6
Trent Boult to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
41.5
Trent Boult to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
41.4
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
41.3
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme. Hundred stand is up between these two. Crucial runs for Australia, as it is just the bowlers to come after this. They've given their side a chance of posting a decent total now.
-
41.2
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
41.1
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
40.6
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.
-
40.5
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
40.4
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
40.3
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
40.2
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
40.1
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
39.6
Trent Boult to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Latham.
-
39.5
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.
-
39.4
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
39.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Check-drive from Alex Carey, and he belts it past the dive of mid off superbly. Spotted the knuckle ball from Boult, and dispatched it.
-
39.2
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
39.1
Trent Boult to Alex Carey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
38.6
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
38.5
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
38.4
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
38.3
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break half volley, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
38.2
Kane Williamson to Alex Carey. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to short third man for no runs, dropped catch by Latham, fielded by Nicholls. Tough chance again for Latham. A big deviation on this outside edge, and the ball hits the end of his fingertips. Harsh to call it an opportunity really.
-
38.1
Kane Williamson to Usman Khawaja. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
37.6
Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
37.5
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Carey is playing a blinder here. It's as if he's batting on a different pitch. Picks up the length early, and it's a short arm jab over mid wicket for four.
-
37.4
Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
37.3
Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to backward point for 2 runs, run save by Guptill, fielded by Latham.
-
37.2
Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
37.1
Lockie Ferguson to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.